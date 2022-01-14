8 Million Dogecoin Just Bought by This ETH Whale as Tesla Starts Accepting DOGE

Recent blockchain data shows that an Ethereum whale has added 8 million Dogecoin to their crypto holdings

According to data provided by WhaleStats, an anonymous Ethereum whale has acquired eight million DOGE worth $1,411,777.

Meanwhile, e-car manufacturing behemoth Tesla spearheaded by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has begun selling merchandise for the original meme cryptocurrency. Tesla has presented two pieces of merch so far.

Dogecoin spikes 16.48% as Tesla begins accepting it

Now that Tesla has launched several pieces of merch priced in Dogecoin, the price of the most popular meme cryptocurrency has now surged over 16%, trading at $0.1985 as of now.

Tesla has begun selling a few pieces of merch priced in Doge. Product leader at Tesla, Taylor Robinette, has posted photos of two items on his official Twitter handle: a "cyberwhistle," a collectible in the form of a Cybertruck worth 300 DOGE (out of stock already, according to the Tesla site) and a "Giga Texas Belt Buckle" priced at 835 DOGE.

Earlier today, Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus urged the DOGE community to go and spend its meme coin riches on Tesla merch in his comment under Musk's tweet about Tesla beginning to sell merch for Dogecoin.

Whales keep moving Dogecoin

According to the Dogecoin Whale Alert Twitter page, in the past 24 hours, 39 million Dogecoin have been transferred between anonymous wallets.

Each transaction carried 4 million, 5 million or 8 million meme coins.