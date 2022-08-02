1.4 Billion MATIC Tokens Issued in Just 1 Hour, Price Reacted with 6% Fall

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As part of Polygon's plan, 1.4 billion MATIC tokens were unlocked from the vesting contract this morning. This volume is equivalent to 14% of the total token supply, or 10 billion MATIC. Meanwhile, if CoinMarketCap data is to be believed, the total circulating supply of the token equals 8.035 billion MATIC.

As Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal explains, the unlocking was planned and affected MATIC tokens that were blocked a year ago. Interestingly, despite the end of the vesting period in April of this year, the tokens have only been claimed now.

This was a planned movement from the tokens which as per vesting have been unlocked 1 year back. These are staking, foundation treasury etc.



If any doubts, Read more on the announcement.👇👇



One big announcement tomorrow regarding the same🎉✌️ https://t.co/szSaa0P76G https://t.co/yNt5lxkEaa — Sandeep | Polygon 💜🔝3️⃣ (@sandeepnailwal) August 1, 2022

The 1.4 billion unlocked MATICs are divided into three groups, of which:

640 million MATICs belong to the project team

546.6 million MATICs go to the project team

200 million MATIC are distributed as a reward for staking

Nailwal also said to expect a big announcement from the Polygon team about MATIC vesting in the following days.

Ads

MATIC price review

The crypto market certainly reacted to such a large-scale emergence of new MATIC tokens from the vesting. The token momentarily fell by 6% but managed to recover its quotes in a couple of hours and win back half of the fall.

At the moment, MATIC's price is hovering around the mark of $0.9 per token. After MATIC plummeted from its all-time high of $2.92 by over 90% to the $0.3 level, it began to rise steadily, fueled by good news. As a result, since mid-May, the token has shown an increase of more than 190%.

MATIC is now approaching the important $1 dollar resistance level, but it is worth waiting for further clarification from Polygon regarding unlocking tokens before gaining MATIC positions.