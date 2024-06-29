Advertisement
    $1.23 Billion in Bitcoin Moved in One Day: What Happened?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin has been trading in tight range since recovering from Monday's lows of $58,414
    Sat, 29/06/2024 - 14:37
    $1.23 Billion in Bitcoin Moved in One Day: What Happened?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant move on the cryptocurrency market, over $1.23 billion worth of Bitcoin was transferred to accumulation addresses in a single day. This substantial shift, involving more than 20,200 BTC, caught the attention of analysts and investors alike.

    Ali, a crypto analyst, reported this massive influx of Bitcoin into accumulation addresses, which are typically associated with investors who hold their assets for long-term value appreciation, rather than engaging in frequent trading.

    The timing of this move is particularly noteworthy. It comes at a time when the market is facing a downturn, with prices dropping across the board. Bitcoin's price fell to $58,414 at the start of the week, the lowest since May 3.

    This "drop" in value prompted short-term selling as traders and investors sought to reduce their losses. However, in this instance, a contrarian approach was taken, with a significant investment made into Bitcoin, signaling a belief that the market might rebound.

    Bitcoin dip buying?

    According to Crypto Ali, the massive transfer might indicate that someone took advantage of the recent dip in Bitcoin’s price to make a significant purchase.

    According to the chart presented by Ali, on June 27, over 20,200 BTC, worth $1.23 billion were funneled into accumulation addresses. This type of behavior is commonly interpreted as a bullish signal, and the market's reaction in the aftermath is being carefully watched.

    Bitcoin has lost roughly 10% of its value in June. It temporarily touched $71,000 at the beginning of June but has since declined steadily. Since March, the flagship cryptocurrency has been trapped in the $60,000 to $70,000 level.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 0.26% to $60,916 and has been trading in a tight range since recovering from Monday's lows of $58,414.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

