$120 Million Liquidations Hit Crypto Market as Meme Coin Madness Calms Down

Sun, 05/07/2023 - 11:16
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Wave of liquidations hits market as investors take profits on their meme asset
$120 Million Liquidations Hit Crypto Market as Meme Coin Madness Calms Down
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has experienced $120 million in liquidations, with 70% of these liquidated orders being long positions. A significant portion of these liquidations is tied to the PEPE meme asset and its clones and derivatives. Most meme coins on the market have shown signs of a short-term correction, and their value could plummet at any moment.

Fortunately, a cascade of liquidations has not yet occurred, but investors should remain cautious, especially considering the increased exchange withdrawal volume and the recent cash-outs by the Ethereum Foundation and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Related
Vitalik Buterin and ETH Foundation Sell $30 Million in Ethereum As ETH About to Break $2,000

The recent frenzy surrounding meme coins like PEPE and its derivatives has attracted a significant amount of capital, leading to massive gains for these digital assets. However, as with any highly speculative investment, the risk of a sudden downturn is always present. This risk has become increasingly apparent as meme coins experience short-term corrections, prompting a substantial number of liquidations across the market.

The liquidation of long positions indicates that many investors have been betting on the continued rise of meme coins, only to be caught off guard by the sudden reversal. The $120 million in liquidations serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of investing in highly volatile assets, particularly during periods of market uncertainty.

Moreover, the recent cash-outs by the Ethereum Foundation and Vitalik Buterin have added to the growing concerns about the overall stability of the cryptocurrency market. These moves have led some investors to reevaluate their positions and withdraw their funds from exchanges, potentially exacerbating the effects of the meme coin correction.

While a full-blown cascade of liquidations has not yet materialized, the current market conditions warrant caution from investors. With increased exchange withdrawals and high-profile cash-outs, it is essential for market participants to stay vigilant and be prepared for any sudden shifts in market sentiment.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Countdown to Crypto Chaos: Top Analyst Reveals Why July Is Crucial
05/07/2023 - 10:38
Countdown to Crypto Chaos: Top Analyst Reveals Why July Is Crucial
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana Co-Founder Claps Back at Ethereum Fan
05/07/2023 - 10:12
Solana Co-Founder Claps Back at Ethereum Fan
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Just Drove $240 Million Away From Exchanges
05/07/2023 - 09:45
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Just Drove $240 Million Away From Exchanges
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan