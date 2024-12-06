Advertisement
    11 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What to Expect

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu recovering as trading volume comes back
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 11:59
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With an incredible 11.39 trillion SHIB in transaction volume over the past day, Shiba Inu has seen a lot of on-chain activity. This increased activity coincides with strong whale movements, which frequently serve as important market drivers for the dynamics of the asset's price

    According to the chart, SHIB is presently trading close to the $0.000030 level, which is starting to show signs of being a crucial resistance. On the downside, $0.000026 shows strong support, which could serve as a foundation for a recovery in the event that the asset experiences sell-offs. Mixed market sentiment is indicated by the trading volume, which is still comparatively steady but trails slightly behind the huge spike earlier this month. 

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Whale activity peaked at 21 trillion SHIB on Dec. 2, a seven-day high, as shown on the large transactions volume chart, highlighting their important role in market liquidity. Significant price movements are frequently preceded by this level of activity, which can lead to breakouts or consolidations. 

    The market's trajectory in the upcoming days will probably be influenced by the interaction between whale activity and the actions of individual investors. According to SHIB's RSI (Relative Strength Index), the asset is currently marginally overbought, but not at an extreme level. This suggests a potential short-term consolidation or slight retracement prior to the next significant move, when paired with declining volume. 

    SHIB must break above the $0.000030 resistance in order to continue in a bullish manner, with $0.000033 is the next target. However, if the $0.000026 support is broken, there may be a chance for a retest of $0.000022, where more demand could surface. Another important factor is the larger market context.

    The movement of SHIB depends on both whale strategies and macro sentiment as major cryptocurrencies have stabilized following recent rallies.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

