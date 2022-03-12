106 Million XRP Shoveled by Top Exchanges as XRP Rises 8.10%

article image
While XRP is showing an almost ten-percent price increase, top-tier digital exchanges have shifted more than 106 million in this coin
Popular blockchain service Whale Alert that tracks large transactions of digital currencies has announced that over the last twenty-two hours, top-tier exchanges have shifted a staggering 106.3 million XRP coins.

In the meantime, CoinMarketCap shows that in the past twenty-four hours, the sixth largest cryptocurrency has appreciated by 7.30 percent.

106 million XRP shifted by multiple trading giants

As per the recent tweets posted by the above mentioned crypto tracker, several top-tier crypto trading companies have shoveled a total of 106.3 million XRP tokens in four large lumps.

The amount of crypto shifted by the exchanges is equal to $84,489,029 in fiat.

Among the senders are the largest trading platforms – Binance and FTX. The former shifted 21,229,848 XRP between its wallets and the latter moved 35,156,310 XRP to Bittrex.

The EU-based Bitstamp exchange has acted as a recipient in two crypto transactions here – it received 30,000,000 XRP from the US-based crypto custody service BitGo (acquired by Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital last year). The second transfer to Bitstamp was made from a wallet that belongs to Bittrex.

XRP rises by over 8 percent

According to the data provided by CoinMarketCap, the Ripple-affiliated digital currency XRP has demonstrated a 7.30 percent price rise over the past twenty-four hours.

At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.7983 and the price growth totals 8.10 percent. The price growth has come as a result of the judge rejecting the attempts of the SEC to prevent Ripple from using its fair notice defence in the law suit.

