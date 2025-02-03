Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    1,000,000,000 DOGE In Past Five Hours As Price Crashes 25%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Mammoth amount of Dogecoin moved within few hours
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 11:53
    A
    A
    A
    1,000,000,000 DOGE In Past Five Hours As Price Crashes 25%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared by Whale Alert blockchain sleuth, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers and then shares the details on its website and X account, spreads the word that over the past three hours, a staggering amount of DOGE meme coins have changed hands.

    Those two huge transactions were made between anonymous wallets with the participation of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Those transfers took place as a massive multi-billion U.S. dollar crypto bloodbath was unleashed.

    1.2 billion DOGE transfer stuns community

    The aforementioned data source revealed two transfers that shoveled tremendous amounts of Dogecoin – totaling more than 1.2 billion meme coins.

    HOT Stories
    1,000,000,000 DOGE In Past Five Hours As Price Crashes 25%
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend

    The largest ones, which were sent over the past five hours, carried 800,000,000 DOGE and 200,000,000 DOGE valued at $200,665,710 and $49,942,237. The community was bewildered by the massive 800 million Dogecoin transfer, making guesses as to its nature and goal.

    Advertisement

    An X user suggested that it might be related to Grayscale as it launched a Dogecoin Trust last week, pleasing the meme coin’s community. While the 800 million coin transfer was made between anonymous blockchain addresses, the 200 million DOGE transaction was specifically sent from an unknown wallet to the world’s largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, with a likely goal of selling this meme coin batch.

    The other two consecutive transfers were detected by Whale Alert on Sunday, and they targeted the biggest U.S.-based crypto trading platform, Coinbase: 104,125,016 DOGE were sent to that exchange twice. Each of these transfers carried the equivalent of $32,601,617.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 09:36
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Dogecoin price crashes 25%

    Meanwhile, the price of the largest and earliest meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, faced a massive decline of more than 25% since Sunday, dropping from $0.29787 to $0.22184. By now, Dogecoin has rebounded a little, adding 14.12% and changing hands at $0.25364.

    The DOGE price collapse came during the bloodbath that was unleashed on the cryptocurrency market over the weekend. The amount of liquidations in the past day has surpassed a mind-boggling $2.2 billion.

    The world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, tanked by roughly 8.37%, going down from $101,298 to hit the $92,800 zone. The massive sell-off took place after the U.S. government imposed a large 25% tariff on the import of goods from Mexico and Canada and 10% for Chinese imports unleashing what many refer to as a trade war.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin #Binance #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 3, 2025 - 12:51
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 3
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 12:41
    ETH/BTC Targets Five-Year Lows
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 3
    ETH/BTC Targets Five-Year Lows
    29,532,534 XRP Tranfer Stuns Top US Crypto Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD