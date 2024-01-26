'$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Slams 'Fake Satoshi' Craig Wright in Court Setback

The U.K. Supreme Court recently denied Craig Wright permission to appeal a ruling in his libel case against Peter McCormack, where he was awarded a nominal 1 GBP in compensation. Wright had claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, but the panel of judges dismissed his assertions.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Wright pursued a different legal avenue, asserting ownership of intellectual property related to Bitcoin and filing lawsuits against developers maintaining the open-source code. Despite initial success in court, Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey's intervention in October 2023 led to the rejection of Wright's intellectual property claims. Instead, the court allowed developers to proceed with allegations that Wright submitted forged documents to support his fabrications.

Fortune's recent report reveals that Wright is now offering a settlement to the Crypto Open Patent Alliance, representing the defendant's developers. Legal analysts speculate that this unexpected move indicates Wright's growing apprehension regarding the forgery allegations and the serious consequences of presenting false evidence in court.

Prominent Bitcoin evangelist Samson Mow commented on the development, stating, "Faketoshi rekt." The term "Faketoshi" is colloquially used to refer to Wright due to his claims of being Satoshi Nakamoto, and "rekt" implies a setback or defeat.

As the developers decline Wright's settlement offer, the stage is set for a court inquiry into the forgery allegations. The crypto community watches closely as one of its most controversial figures faces the prospect of legal scrutiny for alleged dishonesty and bullying tactics.