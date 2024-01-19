Advertisement
Is Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Back? Enigmatic Post Sparks Speculation

Gamza Khanzadaev
Satoshi Nakamoto's X page resurgence has crypto world buzzing: Is Bitcoin's creator making mysterious comeback?
Fri, 19/01/2024 - 8:14
Is Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Back? Enigmatic Post Sparks Speculation
In a surprising turn of events, alleged Satoshi Nakamoto's X (formerly Twitter) page has sprung back to life after lying dormant for several months. The last update was in October, when the account impersonating the elusive figure behind Bitcoin made headlines by sharing reflections on the future of the cryptocurrency, deviating from the content of the original white paper. However, this post was deleted shortly afterward.

The latest post, shared just seven hours ago, took a different tone, offering only a brief greeting to the world. Despite the absence of substantial content, the post has quickly amassed a staggering 1.8 million views, leaving the crypto community abuzz with speculation.

The enigma surrounding the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto persists, and this recent activity has reignited curiosity. According to Community Notes accompanying the post, there are claims that Craig Wright, the controversial figure who previously asserted he was Nakamoto, once controlled the account. Still, a disclaimer beneath the post asserts that the account is unrelated to Bitcoin or its anonymous creator.

Bitcoin's main mystery

Satoshi Nakamoto, credited with the creation of Bitcoin, remains shrouded in mystery, with only tidbits of information available about the person or group behind the pseudonym. While theories abound, including the late Hal Finney and Australian programmer Craig Wright, the true identity of Nakamoto remains unconfirmed.

As the crypto community eagerly awaits further developments, the question on everyone's mind is: Will the real Satoshi Nakamoto ever come back? 

The latest post offers no clear answers, leaving room for speculation and fueling the intrigue that has surrounded the elusive creator since the inception of BTC.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

