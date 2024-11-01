Advertisement
    $1 Billion BNB Gone in 24 Hours – What Happened?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    BNB is native coin of BNB Chain ecosystem
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 10:27
    The BNB Foundation has announced the completion of the 29th quarterly BNB burning by the BNB chain, with over 1.7 billion BNB tokens automatically burned for a total value of about $1.07 billion. 

    In a blog post, BNB chain provided some facts and figures from the most recent burn. The total BNB burned during the autoburn process was 1772712.363 BNB. This amount comprises two components: 1,710,142.733 BNB for the Auto-Burn and 62,569.63 BNB for additional BToken burn. This amount was worth roughly $1.07 billion. 

    The remaining BNB to be burned is 43,533,387.84 BNB, with the remaining BNB supply given as 144099981.1 BNB. 

    BNB is the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem, supporting transactions on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), the opBNB L2s, and the BNB Greenfield blockchain. Aside from transaction fees, BNB functions as a governance token, allowing holders to participate in the BNB Chain's decentralized on-chain governance.

    Regarding BNB burn

    Following its mainnet launch on April 18, 2019, BNB moved from the Ethereum Network to the BNB Chain. "Build and Build" is BNB's philosophy, reflecting its role in fostering ecosystem development.BNB uses an Auto-Burn method to gradually lower its entire supply of 100,000,000 BNB. 

    The burn amount is updated based on the price of BNB and the number of blocks generated on BSC throughout a quarter. This mechanism is independent of the Binance centralized exchange. 

    This quarter's burn and future burns took place directly on BSC as a result of the ongoing BNB Chain Fusion, with the equivalent BNB amount transferred to the "blackhole" address.

    At the time of writing, BNB had fallen 3.14% in the previous 24 hours to $583, following an earlier decrease in the cryptocurrency market. 

    Bitcoin momentarily fell below $70,000 on Thursday, after closing in on a new all-time high earlier in the week. The crypto market fall occurred as traders sold off stocks, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 experiencing their worst days in a month

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

