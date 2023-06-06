You Shouldn't Ignore This Crypto Trading Pair, Here's Why

Tue, 06/06/2023 - 10:44
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum's movement against Bitcoin can give some direct signals to market participants they don't want to miss
You Shouldn't Ignore This Crypto Trading Pair, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto trading pairs often provide valuable insights into market sentiment and dynamics. One such pair that has been gaining attention is Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). The ETH/BTC pair has been showcasing quite a unique behavior, becoming a significant risk indicator on the crypto market. If you are a crypto trader or investor, this is a pair you should not ignore. Here's why.

Over the past 60 days, the ETH/BTC pair has seen a 12% increase, an impressive performance given the current market volatility. Moreover, its Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a popular technical indicator used by traders to gauge market trends, is about to perform a golden cross. This occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average, often seen as a bullish signal in technical analysis.

ETHBTC
Source: TradingView

But it is not just the technical indicators that make this pair intriguing. The ETH/BTC pair's performance has been hinting at a broader shift in the crypto market. Ethereum is gradually cementing its place as a potential safe haven asset in the crypto landscape. Traditionally, Bitcoin has held the safe haven mantle, but recent trends suggest Ethereum may be ready to share the podium or even take the lead.

Interestingly, Ethereum has begun to outperform Bitcoin during certain risk-off events, a phenomenon rarely observed on the crypto market. This shift could suggest growing investor confidence in Ethereum's long-term prospects, bolstered by the successful upgrades and the ecosystem's ongoing development.

Related
SEC v. Binance: Here's One Key Piece of Evidence Regulator Wields

Nonetheless, the ETH/BTC pair's performance offers an essential viewpoint for assessing the health and direction of the crypto market. By tracking its trend, traders can gain valuable insights into the relative strength of these two dominant cryptocurrencies and better inform their investment decisions.

#Ethereum #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit About to Sunset, Crypto Lawyer Says It Portends Well for XRP
06/06/2023 - 10:28
Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit About to Sunset, Crypto Lawyer Says It Portends Well for XRP
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Ledger Hits New Milestone as It Prepares to Dethrone Ethereum
06/06/2023 - 10:13
XRP Ledger Hits New Milestone as It Prepares to Dethrone Ethereum
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SEC v. Binance: Here's One Key Piece of Evidence Regulator Wields
06/06/2023 - 09:54
SEC v. Binance: Here's One Key Piece of Evidence Regulator Wields
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin