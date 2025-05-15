Advertisement
Advertisement

    XSY Launches Avalanche-Based Stablecoin Unity (UTY) With $5 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 16:00
    Digital synthetic dollar Unity (UTY) debuts on Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain following $5 million pre-seed raise
    Advertisement
    XSY Launches Avalanche-Based Stablecoin Unity (UTY) With $5 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XSY.fi, a capital management platform streamlining access to advanced DeFi strategies, announced today the beta roll-out of its flagship product, Unity (UTY), on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain network. Also, the platform shared the results of its fundraising.

    XSY.fi launches Unity (UTY) dollar-pegged stablecoin on Avalanche (AVAX)

    XSY.fi, a multi-service DeFi ecosystem, announced earlier today that its flagship product, Unity (UTY), a USD-pegged stablecoin, is live in beta on Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain. The platform also successfully completed its pre-seed funding round.

    A total of $5 million was secured in a round led by Protagonist and Borderless Capital. Paper Ventures, Chainview Capital, Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, Sonic Boom Ventures and other strategic investors also backed XSY.fi in its fundraising efforts.

    Advertisement

    W. Sean Ford, CEO of XSY, is excited by both the beta release and fundraising and explains the motivation behind choosing Avalanche (AVAX):

    HOT Stories
    XRP Case Hero? Ripple CEO Praises Lawyer Who Beat SEC
    Coinbase Hack Results in 6% Stock Plunge and Strong Backlash
    Breaking: Coinbase CEO Reacts to $20 Million Bitcoin Ransom and Customer Data Attack
    Coinbase Issues Urgent Notice for Crypto Users: Details

    DeFi has made extraordinary technical progress, but accessing complex, high-performing strategies remains fragmented and operationally intensive. Avalanche provides the speed, scalability, and composability that sophisticated DeFi strategies like Unity demand making it a natural foundation for our platform's debut.

    Unity is a next-generation digital synthetic dollar engineered to unlock liquidity and capital efficiency within blockchain ecosystems. 

    Constructed by pairing long spot holdings with short perpetual futures, Unity allows AVAX holders to maintain their existing AVAX exposure while accessing sustainable yield. Unity has already attracted over $20 million in commitments prior to beta release. 

    Offseting gap between DeFi and TradFi with new-gen stablecoins

    John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs, is thrilled by the prospects of the new stablecoin in the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem:

    We’re excited to welcome XSY to the Avalanche community. By delivering institutional-grade yield on Avalanche’s high-throughput, interoperable network, XSY.fi bridges DeFi and TradFi. Real-world financial infrastructure is being built on Avalanche with a focus on long term innovation.

    Unity strengthens Avalanche’s liquidity depth and fuels sustainable ecosystem growth by simplifying native capital deployment into complex DeFi strategies for treasuries, funds and individuals. 

    During beta release, the first DeFi yield strategy available to early users is the delta-neutral yield strategy. 

    Avalanche’s high-performance infrastructure, fast finality and deep native liquidity maintains that strategic capital deployed into Unity remains active, composable and seamlessly integrated within the ecosystem from day one.

    #DeFi News #Avalanche News
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 15
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 15
    Fed's Powell Drops Warning for Markets: What's Crypto in For?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD