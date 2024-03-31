XRPL Xahau Sidechain Activates Crucial Amendment, Hits Major Decentralization Milestone

Advertisement

With the hotly-anticipated REMIT upgrade being activated, Xahau sidechain customers are able to leverage a novel payment transactor and send value over the chain in a resource-optimized manner.

XRPL's sidechain Xahau welcomes Atomic Multi-Asset Payments

Today, March 31, 2024, XRPL's Xahau sidechain activated the REMIT upgrade. At its core, it allows the expanding of the XLS-55d proposal for XRPL-like networks to Xahau.

Xahau amendment REMIT is live



So many waiting for this



So what is Remit pic.twitter.com/EOEzN7yslK — onledger.net (@offledger) March 30, 2024

Most importantly, this upgrade paves the path for sending multiple currencies and tokens atomically to a specified destination.

As described by the authors of the proposal, the transfer with XLS-55d looks not unlike a push payment that delivers "no matter what" and is designed for retail and Hooks use cases.

It is specified that the new type of transaction is also called Remit; users can disable Remit transactions by customization of their on-chain accounts.

The upgrade unlocks various opportunities for real-world adoption of XRP Ledger and Xahau. For instance, issuers can send XRP crypto and tokenized vouchers in a single atomic transaction.

As covered by U.Today previously, XLS-55d was introduced for Xahau two weeks ago. Its initial version for XRP Ledger kicked off Dec. 4, 2023.

Xahau hits new decentralization milestone

The Xahau sidechain went live on the mainnet Oct. 31, 2023, and equipped XRP Ledger with the smart contracts functionality. Developers are now able to deploy various dApps for the XRP audience.

By the end of March 2024, Xahau managed to grow a solid network of validator nodes. As estimated by Alloy Networks, the infrastructure provider for XRP Ledger and Xahau, the net number of nodes hit 850.

There are approx 850 nodes on the Xahau network on the latest version! https://t.co/9F9xCR5nKa — Alloy Networks 🪝 (@alloynetworks) March 31, 2024

After the REMIT activation, Xahau's core asset XAH's price jumped from $0.1315 to $0.1368 on the Bitrue crypto exchange.