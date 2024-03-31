Advertisement
AD

    XRPL Xahau Sidechain Activates Crucial Amendment, Hits Major Decentralization Milestone

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Xahau, programmable sidechain of XRP Ledger, sees long-anticipated REMIT amendment activated; here's what has changed
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 12:31
    XRPL Xahau Sidechain Activates Crucial Amendment, Hits Major Decentralization Milestone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    With the hotly-anticipated REMIT upgrade being activated, Xahau sidechain customers are able to leverage a novel payment transactor and send value over the chain in a resource-optimized manner.

    XRPL's sidechain Xahau welcomes Atomic Multi-Asset Payments

    Today, March 31, 2024, XRPL's Xahau sidechain activated the REMIT upgrade. At its core, it allows the expanding of the XLS-55d proposal for XRPL-like networks to Xahau.

    Most importantly, this upgrade paves the path for sending multiple currencies and tokens atomically to a specified destination.

    As described by the authors of the proposal, the transfer with XLS-55d looks not unlike a push payment that delivers "no matter what" and is designed for retail and Hooks use cases.

    It is specified that the new type of transaction is also called Remit; users can disable Remit transactions by customization of their on-chain accounts.

    The upgrade unlocks various opportunities for real-world adoption of XRP Ledger and Xahau. For instance, issuers can send XRP crypto and tokenized vouchers in a single atomic transaction.

    Related
    XRP Ledger Sidechain Xahau Ships New Feature With Major Release

    As covered by U.Today previously, XLS-55d was introduced for Xahau two weeks ago. Its initial version for XRP Ledger kicked off Dec. 4, 2023.

    Xahau hits new decentralization milestone

    The Xahau sidechain went live on the mainnet Oct. 31, 2023, and equipped XRP Ledger with the smart contracts functionality. Developers are now able to deploy various dApps for the XRP audience.

    By the end of March 2024, Xahau managed to grow a solid network of validator nodes. As estimated by Alloy Networks, the infrastructure provider for XRP Ledger and Xahau, the net number of nodes hit 850.

    After the REMIT activation, Xahau's core asset XAH's price jumped from $0.1315 to $0.1368 on the Bitrue crypto exchange.

    #XRPL #XRP News #Xahau XAH
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time High
    2024/03/31 12:27
    Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time High
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Massive Warning as SHA-256 Collision Raises Questions
    2024/03/31 12:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Massive Warning as SHA-256 Collision Raises Questions
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Scaramucci Slams 'Hostile Attack' on Crypto After Recent Ruling
    2024/03/31 12:27
    Scaramucci Slams 'Hostile Attack' on Crypto After Recent Ruling
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRPL Xahau Sidechain Activates Crucial Amendment, Hits Major Decentralization Milestone
    Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time High
    Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Massive Warning as SHA-256 Collision Raises Questions
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD