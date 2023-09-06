XRP Trading Pair Listed on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details

XRP continues to gain traction following new listings

A new XRP/EUR trading pair has launched on the major crypto exchange Bybit. XRP enthusiast Bill Morgan shares a screenshot of the blog post announcing the listing.

Bybit has introduced 8 trading pairs with EUR including an XRP/EUR pair pic.twitter.com/TgvezUheGC — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 6, 2023

In the blog post, Bybit announced the listing, stating that it will improve users' trading experiences on the exchange. Users can now purchase and sell the crypto asset using EUR thanks to the newly listed trading pair, XRP/EUR.

The Dubai-headquartered crypto exchange also introduced EUR trading pairs for seven additional cryptocurrencies, including BTC/EUR, ETH/EUR, LTC/EUR, DOGE/EUR, ADA/EUR, USDC/EUR and SOL/EUR.

Since the momentous judgment on July 13, numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, have moved to reintroduce XRP on their platforms.

XRP has gained traction more than a month after its listing on Coinbase, as its average trade size has also increased, surpassing all the top 10 altcoins.

Kaiko Research stated in a recent report that despite the summer lull seen for XRP's price, XRP saw far stronger trading activity relative to other altcoins.

At the time of writing, XRP was marginally down in the last 24 hours to $0.50.

SBI Remit to expand Ripple remittance

SBI Remit, a subsidiary of SBI VC Trade, the crypto-focused arm of SBI Japan, has revealed it will be sequentially expanding international remittance services using Ripple's remittance solution that utilizes XRP to the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

SBI Holdings chairman and CEO Yoshitaka Kitao took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news about the development.

SBI says it will gradually start providing international remittance services using the crypto asset XRP to bank accounts in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia starting this month.