Bitgert Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Token Listing on 10 Major Exchanges

As Bitgert commemorates its 2nd anniversary, the festivities are twofold. Not only is the company celebrating its growth over the past two years, but it is also marking this milestone with the listing of its native token, BRISE, on 10 major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitgert takes spotlight

Since its inception, Bitgert has demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, thriving amid the volatility of the crypto market. Despite facing numerous obstacles, Bitgert's progress has been constant, epitomizing the adage, "Be not afraid of growing slowly, be afraid only of standing still." This forward momentum has culminated in an extraordinary week for the company's native token, BRISE, which experienced a 30% surge, surprising both the team and its community.

Amid the buzz around Bitcoin and its struggle to break the psychological barrier of $32,000, Bitgert has been quietly consolidating its position and building its infrastructure. This period of growth has resulted in several strategic partnerships and integrations, adding more value to its ecosystem.

Among these partnerships, Bitgert's collaboration with ChangeNow is of particular note. This integration has made purchasing BRISE using fiat currency possible, making the token even more accessible to users worldwide. Additionally, the company has entered into agreements with NFTFeed, an innovative NFT platform, and Lifty.io, a gaming platform. These partnerships enrich the Bitgert ecosystem and diversify its offerings, demonstrating the company's commitment to development and expansion.

As Bitgert ushers in its third year, the company has planned a large marketing campaign. The forthcoming initiative will involve over 400 YouTubers and Twitter influencers and is sure to stir significant interest within the crypto community.

The company's anniversary is a key milestone, but the upcoming listing of BRISE on 10 major exchanges amplifies the celebration. This event, planned for the next 15 days, is not only a reflection of Bitgert's substantial growth but is also a positive indicator for the token's future performance.

As Bitgert continues to navigate the ever-evolving crypto landscape, the team remains optimistic about its future. They see a clear path to a multi-billion market capitalization, bolstered by a stronger ecosystem and infrastructure.

More than CEX

While Bitgert started its journey as an application on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in July 2021, it has since evolved into a full-fledged blockchain ecosystem. It is noteworthy that even though Bitgert underwent a rebranding in December 2021, moving away from its original name, Bitrise, the transformation did not alter its native token, BRISE, or disrupt its operations on the BSC.

Bitgert's blockchain, known as Brise Chain, was rolled out in February 2022. Its construction rests on an innovative "Proof of Authority" (PoA) validation mechanism. The blockchain aims to offer an extremely high processing speed, capable of executing up to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). If these claims are valid, Brise Chain will stand among the fastest blockchains in existence, surpassed only by Aptos, which boasts up to 160,000 TPS.

Despite the rapid speed, the Bitgert blockchain prides itself on offering a "zero gas fee" experience. However, a more accurate depiction is that it involves minimal transaction fees, known as gas fees, which are virtually negligible, amounting to fractions of a cent per transaction. These fees are paid using the BRISE token.