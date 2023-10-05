XRP Top Wallet Set to Receive Game-Changing Update, Here's Addition

Thu, 10/05/2023 - 15:25
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP Ledger developer reveals game-changing update coming to XRPL's top wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind reveals a game-changing update that will be coming to XRPL's top wallet, Xumm.

The impending Xumm 2.6 release date promises additional features reflecting the wallet's rebranding. According to Wind, the upcoming Xumm 2.6 will show a new app name, a rebranded splash screen and feature network switching.

According to the XRPL developer, Xumm will display the connected node as well as all testnets and devnets in "developer mode."

In May, XRP Ledger noncustodial wallet Xumm announced a major rebranding, adopting a new name: Xaman. The choice to evolve into Xaman was made in light of the industry's existing brand environment. It discovered other businesses with names similar to Xumm in the cryptocurrency space and chose to change its name to Xaman to stand out and avoid any potential confusion.

The name will be changed to Xaman in the forthcoming Xumm release, version 2.6, and users will be able to quickly select the XRP Ledger and Xahau networks from the home screen. Nodes, testnets, devnets and so on are also visible in developer mode.

The official release date has yet to be established, although early signs indicate that it will be shortly.

When asked about a possible release date, Wind said, "When it's ready," adding that release dates are rarely offered until the work is completely ready to launch.

Wind further added, "rushing things when working on self-custody, crypto is a recipe for disaster. On top of the fact that fixed release dates make most apps have bugs."

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

