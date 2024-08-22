XRP to $1, Here's How It Can Happen, Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose Even More, Dogecoin (DOGE) Reclaims Strategic Price Level

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Given the substantial recovery on the market, XRP may see a major price increase. XRP is attempting to break out of its current formation and move toward the critical $1 mark. It is currently trading around $0.60.

These crucial resistance levels need to be overcome before XRP can reach $1. The barriers of $0.65 and $0.70 have historically proven to be challenging for XRP to overcome. A significant bullish trend would be indicated by a successful break above these levels, which would probably push the price closer to the $1 mark.

The mood on the market is gradually improving, and if this upward trend keeps up, XRP may be well-positioned to benefit from the upswing. Growing trade volumes have accompanied the recent upward trend in XRP's price, suggesting that more investors are becoming optimistic about the asset's potential.

XRP's technical indicators indicate that the asset is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory especially in light of the wider market recovery. Trader caution is advised, though, as a pullback could impede the push toward $1 if the $0.65 and $0.7 resistance levels are not overcome.

Ethereum does not look good

Ethereum is trading on the edge of an ascending channel, and it may even decline further. If the scenario plays out in the favor of bears, Ether will rapidly lose a substantial part of its value and reach levels that we are not ready for.

With the cryptocurrency failing to hold above this pivotal trendline, the market's current sentiment toward Ethereum is cautious. Ethereum is not exempt from the rising volatility of the larger cryptocurrency market. Ethereum may see a substantial decline below $2,600 if the selling pressure picks up, which would probably speed up subsequent drops.

Ethereum may revisit previous support levels in the $2,400–$2,200 range if the current trendline is broken. This would pave the way for a more severe correction. The confidence of traders who have been placing bets on a recovery may be affected by this, as it would indicate a significant loss from its current trading price.

Technically speaking, Ethereum's recent price action indicates weakness as the asset struggles to gain traction even after making an effort to rally. The overall structure of the market seems fragile, and the likelihood of a breakdown increases in the absence of significant buying pressure.

Dogecoin ready to surge

Recently Dogecoin regained a crucial price level of $0.10, setting itself up for a potentially big move in the near future. Historically, this level has shown to be a crucial area of support and resistance.

Its recent recovery indicates increasing momentum that may push Dogecoin even higher. At present, Dogecoin is circling the $0.10 threshold, and investors are keeping a careful eye on the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is also in the vicinity in case it breaks above this level.

A successful break above the 26 EMA would be a very positive indication that Dogecoin is likely preparing for a longer-term upswing. The mark of $0.12 is the next significant level of resistance for Dogecoin. The start of a local uptrend that draws more buyers and might result in further gains could be signaled by a strong move above this price.

Historically, the $0.12 level has served as a barrier, but if Dogecoin can get past it, the way to higher price levels might become more obvious. Recent price movement at $0.10 indicates that Dogecoin is strengthening and that the market is once again becoming interested in the asset.

Dogecoin is in a strong position to make a big move because the larger cryptocurrency market has also been rebounding. But if Dogecoin is unable to hold its position above $0.10 or is unable to breach the 26 EMA, it is imperative to take into account the potential for a retracement. A retest of lower support levels might occur if the asset is subjected to fresh selling pressure.