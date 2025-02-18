Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP, SOL, ETH Indicate This Crucial Market Insight

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 15:34
    Advertisement
    XRP, SOL, ETH Indicate This Crucial Market Insight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent report, on-chain data research provider Kaiko evaluated the liquidity ranking of several crypto assets, including major cryptocurrencies XRP, SOL, BTC and ETH. This is necessitated amid increasing odds of altcoin spot ETFs and as market depth returns to pre-FTX levels.

    Advertisement

    Kaiko's asset liquidity ranking indicator was introduced after FTX’s collapse to address the limitations of using market cap alone to measure a token’s true value. FTX’s native token, FTT, which peaked at a market cap of nearly $10 billion, never had the liquidity to support that valuation, hence why the indicator exists.

    According to Kaiko, only a few large-cap tokens, XRP, BTC, ETH and SOL, have liquidity rankings that closely match their market cap. In its study, Kaiko identified outliers misleading investors who use market capitalization as a proxy for liquidity. This scenario occurs due to a limited number of actively traded pairs and a significant portion of supply locked, which reduces available liquidity.

    Advertisement

    Related
    SOL, DOGE, ETH Funding Rates Flash Warning for Market: Details
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 14:36
    SOL, DOGE, ETH Funding Rates Flash Warning for Market: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    $4.84 Billion XRP Stun Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours, What's Next for Price?
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Unlikely to Become Champion Asset Soon: Bloomberg Analyst
    Strategy Suddenly Stops Buying Bitcoin
    'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate

    Also, while Bitcoin continues to dominate trade volume, SOL and XRP are gaining pace. This trend suggests that the crypto market is becoming less concentrated, with potentially more liquidity flowing into altcoins. However, the trend is still emerging, with over half of the top 50 tokens struggling to draw more than $200 million in average daily volume.

    XRP gains attention

    Coinbase's fourth-quarter earnings caught equity analysts offguard last week. For the first time in recent memory, XRP contributed more to Coinbase's trading revenue than ETH. XRP's 14% contribution during the quarter coincided with a jump in trading volumes as some asset managers prepared to provide spot XRP exchange-traded funds.

    Related
    Coinbase CEO Alerts of Massive Solana Activity Surge: What's Happening?
    Mon, 01/20/2025 - 14:29
    Coinbase CEO Alerts of Massive Solana Activity Surge: What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The rise in XRP volume has been seen on all U.S.-based exchanges since November, and it occurred just over a year after it was relisted on the majority of these platforms, following a landmark victory in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit.

    Last week, the SEC acknowledged XRP ETF filings. This presents a potential volatility trigger in the future, as approval or denial might lead to a spike in trading. If the anticipation of its ETF approval plays out similarly to ETH, XRP may continue to boost trading-related revenues in the near term.

    #XRP #Ethereum #Solana

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 18, 2025 - 15:15
    $4.84 Billion XRP Stun Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours, What's Next for Price?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Feb 18, 2025 - 15:08
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 18
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP, SOL, ETH Indicate This Crucial Market Insight
    $4.84 Billion XRP Stun Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours, What's Next for Price?
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 18
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD