Advertisement
AD

    XRP Skyrockets 1.7 Million in Key Metric? What's Happening?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 12:49
    XRP opened way to potential bull run
    Advertisement
    XRP Skyrockets 1.7 Million in Key Metric? What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Significant price swings in XRP over the past few days have attracted a lot of attention from analysts and traders. On-chain data indicates that the volume of payments has soared even though the cryptocurrency has seen a sharp increase in transactions despite remaining in a downward channel

    Advertisement

    Despite this activity, key resistance levels remain in the way of a potential bullish reversal. The latest XRP price chart indicates that the asset is attempting to reverse its lengthy downward trend. Currently, it costs roughly $2.30. The downward price channel has shown that XRP has been struggling to break through key resistance levels. A breakout from a strong rally might push the asset to the $2.50-$2.60 range. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Nevertheless, if the resistance is not broken, the bearish trend may continue. Consideration should be given to the 50 EMA level, which XRP has been testing multiple times in recent sessions. A strong push above this level could confirm the bullish trend, but a rejection could force another test of the lower support level, which is around $2.00. One of the biggest shifts in the XRP ecosystem is the rise in on-chain transactions. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Skyrockets 1.7 Million in Key Metric? What's Happening?
    Binance's CZ Makes Stunning Prediction for Crypto CEXs and DEXs: Details
    Gloomy Bitcoin Market Prediction Issued by CryptoQuant CEO: ‘Bull Cycle Over’
    Ripple Mints Massive Number of RLUSD Tokens

    Related
    XRP to Suffer More With Delay in Ripple and SEC Lawsuit: Bill Morgan
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 09:31
    XRP to Suffer More With Delay in Ripple and SEC Lawsuit: Bill Morgan
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    An incredible 11.7 million XRP payments were made in a single day. Historically, increased market interest and price growth have been associated with growing network activity, which is indicated by this notable increase in transaction volume. Although the precise reason for this increase is unknown, some theories include increased institutional transactions, whale movements or usage within the XRP Ledger ecosystem. 

    Related
    Ripple Mints Massive Number of RLUSD Tokens
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 07:46
    Ripple Mints Massive Number of RLUSD Tokens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The persistence of this transactional surge could act as a catalyst for further price growth. Despite the positive on-chain signals, XRP remains at a critical juncture. A bullish trajectory would need to maintain above the 50 EMA and break through significant resistance levels. However, if momentum is lost, more corrections might occur, keeping XRP in its downward trajectory. 

    For the time being, traders should focus particularly on how XRP responds to resistance levels and whether the volume of transactions is increasing in a sustainable way. Before XRP finally recovers and begins a new bull run, there might need to be a sustained increase in network activity.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 13:13
    Shiba Inu to Rise 50%? This 549 Trillion SHIB Test Holds Key
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 12:20
    Vitalik Buterin Dumps Fake Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Meme Coin Clear-Up
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PropellerAds Launches Advertising in Telegram Mini Apps, Engaging Crypto and Blockchain Users
    Industry Leaders and Sponsors Driving Innovation at the 20th Connected Banking Summit – East Africa 2025
    Celebrating Excellence – Winners of the 2025 Innovation & Excellence Awards, East Africa
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    PropellerAds Launches Advertising in Telegram Mini Apps, Engaging Crypto and Blockchain Users
    Industry Leaders and Sponsors Driving Innovation at the 20th Connected Banking Summit – East Africa 2025
    Celebrating Excellence – Winners of the 2025 Innovation & Excellence Awards, East Africa
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu to Rise 50%? This 549 Trillion SHIB Test Holds Key
    XRP Skyrockets 1.7 Million in Key Metric? What's Happening?
    Vitalik Buterin Dumps Fake Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Meme Coin Clear-Up
    Show all