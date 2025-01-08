Advertisement
    XRP Sees Unusual 111% Volume Boost Amid Slipping Prices

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP volume up as traders renew commitment amid slipping prices
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 10:32
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP joined altcoins in the latest round of sell-offs, which saw more than $698 million liquidated from the market. XRP is one of the most liquidated coins in the past 24 hours, with $16.88 million lost by traders, per CoinGlass data. Amid these, XRP has maintained a massively bullish volume outlook.

    XRP traders get active as price offers discount

    At the time of writing, the price of XRP was pegged at $2.321, down by 6.39% in the past 24 hours. Rather than demotivating traders, this price slash only made them more active. Per data from CoinMarketCap, the trading volume jumped by 111% over the past 24 hours, with the dollar valuation coming in at $8.81 billion.

    Related
    This $500 Billion XRP Prediction by Peter Brandt Is Mind-Boggling
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 08:32
    This $500 Billion XRP Prediction by Peter Brandt Is Mind-Boggling
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This unusual twist proves there is enough liquidity in the XRP market to satisfy enough demand from futures and retail traders. Notably, this volume boost can serve as a springboard to drive a rebound for the XRP price.

    Over the past month, XRP has remained a core driver of the altcoin showdown over the past week. The coin has grown by 10.3% in the past week and has pared off its monthly losses to 2.8%.

    With current trading activity, the price of XRP may soon witness a rebound, with other ecosystem factors backing growth.

    RLUSD stablecoin factor

    Since the launch of RLUSD stablecoin, the emphasis on the liquidity for XRP trading pairs within the XRP Ledger has increased. While the stablecoin’s market cap is still below the $100 million threshold, its daily volumes, according to market data aggregators, have jumped by more than 290%.

    Related
    Ripple's RLUSD Now Relies on Chainlink Price Feeds
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 15:11
    Ripple's RLUSD Now Relies on Chainlink Price Feeds
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Beyond the RLUSD factor, XRP whales are also active on the market, emphasizing how the coin is attractive to multiple segments of the demand source. Overall, the XRP Ledger ecosystem is working in unison, with experts projecting an XRP breakout price in the long term.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

