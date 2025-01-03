Advertisement
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) May See Short-Term Pain, Bollinger Bands Signal

    
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 11:51
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of the Stellar token XLM is looking at a bearish scenario, despite an impressive start to the year. Recently, XLM, which is considered by many as a beta play on XRP, saw its quotes skyrocket by over 35% to settle at $0.46.

    However, this local bull rally for the Stellar token may soon see a short-term downtrend. At least the Bollinger Bands indicator signals such a possibility. Developed by renowned trader John Bollinger, the indicator displays a 20-day moving average and two deviations from it — one to the upside and another to the downside. All three curves together form a price range.

    Related
    XRP Rival XLM Rockets 15% in Mystery Rally, Defies Death Cross
    Wed, 01/01/2025 - 15:00
    XRP Rival XLM Rockets 15% in Mystery Rally, Defies Death Cross
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    For example, after the recent spike, the price of XLM reached the top of the range at $0.46, which is exactly where the upper band stretches. Typically, this serves as a range boundary and local stop after strong moves.

    If that's the case, then at least a drop to the median is in the cards for XLM, and right now it's at the $0.382 level, which is 15.45% below the current price.

    
    Source: TradingView

    Alternatively, a drop to the lower band should also be considered, as the previous price action of the Stellar token shows.

    In this case, XLM may see its quotes fall as low as $0.31, which is 31.3% down from today's price. The second scenario may not be as short term, and does not quite fit the logic of XLM's current price action, as such a drop would wipe out all of the gains of the past few days.

    Related
    XRP Rival XLM Price Could Be on Verge of Biggest Crash Since 2021 If Bollinger Bands Pattern Is Validated
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 15:01
    XRP Rival XLM Price Could Be on Verge of Biggest Crash Since 2021 If Bollinger Bands Pattern Is Validated
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In fact, the upper band has been reached, and the possibility of further growth for the Stellar token is currently lower than the possibility of a correction.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

