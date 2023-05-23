XRP Price to Tumble Before a Huge Spike, Top Trader Says

Tue, 05/23/2023 - 16:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Evai CEO Matthew Dixon foresees a sharp drop in the XRP price to around $0.34 before a rebound above $0.6
XRP Price to Tumble Before a Huge Spike, Top Trader Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Evai CEO Matthew Dixon has predicted a significant downturn for the price of XRP in a recent tweet.

He expects the cryptocurrency to first tumble to as low as $0.34, before making a dramatic rebound, potentially surpassing $0.6.

Dixon, who often uses Elliot Wave Theory to analyze market trends, published the message on May 23rd, hinting at an opportunity for high risk-reward ratios following the predicted price fluctuation.

For the uninitiated, Elliot Wave Theory, originally developed by Ralph Nelson Elliott in the 1930s, is a method used by traders to analyze market cycles and forecast future price trends. The theory suggests that prices move in waves, typically consisting of five "impulse" waves followed by three "corrective" waves.

Related
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Has Never Been Weaker, Sologenic Co-founder Says
Dixon's tweet referred to this structure, implying that the "X wave" — the last impulse wave — of XRP would be a minor upward move, followed by a "Y wave" — a corrective wave — to the downside. However, the token is expected to rally after that. 

At the time of writing, CoinGecko data shows that XRP's current price is $0.461188, up 0.7% on the day and 9.3% over the past week.

XRP still has a long way to go to reach its all-time high of $3.4, a record set over five years ago in January 2018. According to Dixon's predictions, investors should anticipate an initial fall in the coin's value, before a sizeable spike takes it beyond the $0.6 mark.

If Dixon's analysis holds, this could mean considerable returns for investors able to weather the storm of initial losses. 

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Terra Classic (LUNC) Set to Receive Major Upgrade: Details
05/23/2023 - 16:25
Terra Classic (LUNC) Set to Receive Major Upgrade: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Peter Brandt Makes Astonishing BTC Prediction, SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 8,700%, Ripple Logs Another Major CBDC Partnership in Asia: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/23/2023 - 16:08
Peter Brandt Makes Astonishing BTC Prediction, SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 8,700%, Ripple Logs Another Major CBDC Partnership in Asia: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano Rockets to Top 10 in DEX Volume With Minswap
05/23/2023 - 16:01
Cardano Rockets to Top 10 in DEX Volume With Minswap
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

XRP Price to Tumble Before a Huge Spike, Top Trader Says
XRP Price to Tumble Before a Huge Spike, Top Trader Says
Terra Classic (LUNC) Set to Receive Major Upgrade: Details
Terra Classic (LUNC) Set to Receive Major Upgrade: Details
Peter Brandt Makes Astonishing BTC Prediction, SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 8,700%, Ripple Logs Another Major CBDC Partnership in Asia: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Peter Brandt Makes Astonishing BTC Prediction, SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 8,700%, Ripple Logs Another Major CBDC Partnership in Asia: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cardano Rockets to Top 10 in DEX Volume With Minswap
Cardano Rockets to Top 10 in DEX Volume With Minswap
Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches All-Time High in This Metric, Price Goes Green
Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches All-Time High in This Metric, Price Goes Green
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Has Never Been Weaker, Sologenic Co-founder Says
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Has Never Been Weaker, Sologenic Co-founder Says
24 Scam Meme Tokens Created and Launched – Beware: Report
24 Scam Meme Tokens Created and Launched – Beware: Report
XRP, BTC, ADA Hit Rock-Bottom Trade Volumes: Is Crypto Market Collapse Coming?
XRP, BTC, ADA Hit Rock-Bottom Trade Volumes: Is Crypto Market Collapse Coming?
XRP Maintains 9% Growth Amid Encroaching Bullish Market Momentum
XRP Maintains 9% Growth Amid Encroaching Bullish Market Momentum
SHIB, DOGE and PEPE's Market Making Insights Unmasked
SHIB, DOGE and PEPE's Market Making Insights Unmasked
Show all