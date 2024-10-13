Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for October 13

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can drop of XRP last?
    Sun, 13/10/2024 - 15:50
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins have returned to the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 1.58% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 0.34%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bearish as it is near the support level of $0.5310. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $0.53 zone and below.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.5445. If the candle closes near its low and around $0.53, traders may witness a test of the $0.52-$0.5250 range within the next few days.

    On the weekly chart, the picture is neither bullish nor bearish as the bar is trading within the previous candle. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the week, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.51-$0.56 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5295 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

