XRP Price Prediction for October 13

Some coins have returned to the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 1.58% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 0.34%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bearish as it is near the support level of $0.5310. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $0.53 zone and below.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.5445. If the candle closes near its low and around $0.53, traders may witness a test of the $0.52-$0.5250 range within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the picture is neither bullish nor bearish as the bar is trading within the previous candle.

If the situation does not change by the end of the week, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.51-$0.56 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5295 at press time.