Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are controlling the situation on the market today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 1.13% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the rate of TON is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the resistance of $5.302 or above it, the rise may lead to a test of the $5.40 range tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the altcoin is rising after yesterday's bullish closure. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the upward move is likely to continue to the interim zone of $5.40 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure in terms of the previous bar low.

If it happens far from $5.137, bulls may locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a bounce back to the $5.40 range.

TON is trading at $5.280 at press time.