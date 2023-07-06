XRP Price Might Run If This Happens

XRP could see potential price surge if it overcomes significant resistance level of $0.55

Popular cryptocurrency analyst CoinsKid took to Twitter to share his insights on Ripple-affiliated XRP. In his tweet, he pointed out a crucial resistance level at $0.55 that XRP has yet to overcome.

The analyst suggested that a breakthrough of this resistance point could trigger a significant uptick in XRP's price, with a potential target of $0.69 at minimum.

Image by @Coins_Kid

The O.G. altcoin is currently trading at around $0.466183, a modest 2% gain, according to CoinGecko data.

XRP boasts a market capitalization of over $24 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume hovering around $878 million.

Despite two recent rejections at the $0.55 level, crypto enthusiasts and investors are keeping a keen eye on the asset's future trajectory.

CoinsKid's tweet comes at a crucial time for the cryptocurrency. A bullish scenario of XRP breaching the resistance level could mean a return of investor optimism, driving increased demand and pushing its value toward the $0.69 level. This represents a nearly 48% increase from the current price, which would significantly boost XRP's market capitalization and trading volumes.

CoinsKid's projection provides a bullish outlook, but investors should be fully aware of the inherent risks. The potential price movement largely hinges on the legal outcome with the SEC. Therefore, interested parties should keep a close eye on both the price behavior of XRP and the progression of the Ripple Labs lawsuit.