XRP Price Crash Unveils Top Analyst's Eye-Opening Discovery

Tue, 09/12/2023 - 09:34
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP price wipeout uncovers eye-opening conclusion, Benjamin Cowen proclaims
XRP Price Crash Unveils Top Analyst's Eye-Opening Discovery
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Renowned crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen has made an important revelation amid the recent bearish trends on the crypto market, shedding light on XRP's tumultuous journey in particular. Cowen's insights are rooted in the XRP price chart, and they remain fundamental knowledge on the digital asset's trajectory.

Related
XRP Bulls Return Strong Amid Token Price Facing Headwinds

Per analysis, XRP has now retraced all the gains it accrued following the pivotal court verdict in the SEC case against Ripple back on July 13. On that momentous day, XRP experienced a staggering surge of over 101%. However, this peak has proven elusive since then, as the XRP price has steadily declined, interspersed with occasional short-lived upward corrections.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Remarkably, XRP's price has plummeted to a level reminiscent of its prelitigation status, currently hovering at a modest $0.475 per XRP. This dramatic reversal has raised questions about the narrative surrounding cryptocurrencies and their value.

Related
Ripple v SEC: Law Veteran Names Only Reason XRP Case Settlement Is Possible

Cowen emphasizes, "Narratives do not drive the market, liquidity does". Narratives and public sentiment, often driven by news, social media, or celebrity endorsements, can create speculative bubbles and euphoria around certain assets. However, Cowen suggests that such narratives are secondary to the fundamental factors of liquidity. When the hype dies down, assets with strong liquidity will likely remain more stable.

In a market often characterized by speculation and hype, such a statement serves as a sobering reminder of the critical role that liquidity plays in cryptocurrency valuations.

#XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Vitalik Buterin's Massive Funds Transition Continues: Almost $5 Million This Month
09/12/2023 - 09:06
Vitalik Buterin's Massive Funds Transition Continues: Almost $5 Million This Month
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Debuts on New Exchange After Massive Price Drop
09/12/2023 - 08:18
XRP Debuts on New Exchange After Massive Price Drop
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Founder Addresses X Hacking Incident
09/12/2023 - 05:29
Ethereum Founder Addresses X Hacking Incident
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya