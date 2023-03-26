Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for March 26

Sun, 03/26/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is XRP ready for growth next week?
XRP Price Analysis for March 26
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers turned out to be more powerful than sellers on Sunday.

XRP has gained more value than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.08%. Over the last week, the price has risen by 13.95%.

Despite today's rise, further growth is unlikely as XRP has passed most of its daily ATR. Thus, the price is in the middle of the channel at the moment. All in all, consolidation in the range of $0.45-$0.46 is the more likely scenario.

A similar situation is on the daily time frame. The price has not accumulated enough to grow or fall as it is located far from the key levels. This statement is also confirmed by decreasing volume. In this regard, sideways trading can continue the upcoming week.

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is likely to close above the level of $0.4328. If that happens, bulls have a chance to continue the growth to the nearest zone of buyers' interest, the $0.50 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.4528 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

