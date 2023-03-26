Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 26

Sun, 03/26/2023 - 13:55
Denys Serhiichuk
Is Cardano ready for continued rise?
Bulls are back in the game on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.74% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) is near the local resistance at $0.3594. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.3640 zone shortly.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less obvious. The price has once again made a false breakout of the support at $0.3489. If the bar closes with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the middle of the channel, around the $0.37 zone.

On the weekly chart, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario for Cardano (ADA) as the price is located far from the key levels. In this case, traders might see ADA in the area of $0.35-$0.37 until mid-April.

ADA is trading at $0.3588 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

