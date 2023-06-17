XRP Price Analysis for June 17

Original U.Today article

How long will rise of XRP last?

Bulls are back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 4.25% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have found local support at $0.4770. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance at $0.4865 tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the rate keeps rising after a false breakout of the support level at $0.4610. Currently, one should focus on the bar closure.

If it occurs above yesterday's peak at $0.4826, there is potential for growth to the $0.50 zone.

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is far from the key levels. However, if the price returns above $0.50, traders are likely to see a test of the $0.5783 level by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.4817 at press time.