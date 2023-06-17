Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for June 17

Sat, 06/17/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will rise of XRP last?
XRP Price Analysis for June 17
Bulls are back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 4.25% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have found local support at $0.4770. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance at $0.4865 tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the rate keeps rising after a false breakout of the support level at $0.4610. Currently, one should focus on the bar closure.

If it occurs above yesterday's peak at $0.4826, there is potential for growth to the $0.50 zone.

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is far from the key levels. However, if the price returns above $0.50, traders are likely to see a test of the $0.5783 level by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.4817 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

