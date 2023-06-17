XRP Price Analysis for June 17

Bulls are back in the game, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP has risen by 4.25% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have found local support at $0.4770. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance at $0.4865 tomorrow.
On the daily time frame, the rate keeps rising after a false breakout of the support level at $0.4610. Currently, one should focus on the bar closure.
If it occurs above yesterday's peak at $0.4826, there is potential for growth to the $0.50 zone.
Image by TradingView
From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is far from the key levels. However, if the price returns above $0.50, traders are likely to see a test of the $0.5783 level by the end of the month.
XRP is trading at $0.4817 at press time.