Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for February 11

Sat, 02/11/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can next week become bullish for XRP?
XRP Price Analysis for February 11
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls do not seem ready to keep the coins growing, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the decline of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 0.54%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's drop, XRP is looking quite positive on the local time frame as the rate is trying to fix above the $0.38 mark. If bulls manage to do that, there is a high chance to see a breakout of the resistance followed by an impulse to the $0.3850 area.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, XRP might have entered an accumulation phase after the sharp drop. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.38-$0.3850 so the altcoin could get more energy for a further move.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price is below the nearest support level at $0.3860, which means that there is a higher chance to see a further decline than a bounce back.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 10

However, if a false breakout happens, bulls could seize the initiative and bring the rate back to the $0.40 area.

XRP is trading at $0.3829 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 1,364% as Following Happened to SHIB
02/11/2023 - 20:00
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 1,364% as Following Happened to SHIB
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ARK Invest's Cathie Wood on Staking Ban: 'US Exchanges Lose'
02/11/2023 - 15:43
ARK Invest's Cathie Wood on Staking Ban: 'US Exchanges Lose'
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Polygon (MATIC) ZkEVM Launches: Here's How Much Transactions Cost Here
02/11/2023 - 15:15
Polygon (MATIC) ZkEVM Launches: Here's How Much Transactions Cost Here
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov