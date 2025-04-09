XRP on Edge of 20% Dominance Crash, But There's a Bullish Catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market dominance of XRP, third biggest cryptocurrency right now, currently resting around 4.4%, is showing signs that it might be setting up for a significant knock close to 20% off its standing, and that is only if the 200-day moving average holds it.

It is that thick, steady red line on the chart, and the last couple of candles have edged closer to it. You do not need fireworks here, just the price fading through levels while the rest of the market looks stronger.

If you step back and look at the big picture, you could say that XRP dominance is not necessarily falling apart — it might just be having a little rest. That 200-day moving average that is currently looking like a trapdoor has, in the past, been more like a springboard.

When you look at the bigger picture, which showed a clear breakout from multiyear lows not too long ago, it might be a bit too early to say it has reached its peak.

It is not so much about being optimistic but more about what has been happening in the past. XRP has pulled back in a similar way before, and then there is always another leg in the move. The market's conditions have to stay stable for that to happen.

Sure, the immediate risk is real — no one is counting on a smooth jump to 3.5% — but you could say this is just a technical reset. If that happens, reaching 4.8% dominance again is not just wishful thinking; it is the usual rhythm. XRP has been down this road before.

Do not forget the ultimate goal, with Ethereum still commanding 7.38% of the whole market. One may see it as 100% rise for XRP, others as just 4% more in dominance for XRP.