XRP Lawsuit: Upcoming Conference on Hinman's Emails Now Available to the Public, Including New Call-in Information

Members of the public may now listen to proceedings via call-in numbers provided in brief

Defense lawyer James K. Filan has shared call-in information for the conference scheduled for June 7 to discuss internal documents related to Hinman's June 14, 2018, speech.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP BREAKING: Call in information for the Conference scheduled for Tuesday, June 07, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. to discuss internal documents related to Hinman's June 14, 2018 speech has been posted. It is below. pic.twitter.com/53J23uMgzV — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪100k+ (beware of imposters) (@FilanLaw) June 1, 2022

As previously covered by U.Today, U.S. Magistrate Judge Analisa Torres scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, June 7, at 3:00 pm EST, to "discuss the SEC's renewed assertion of attorney-client privilege as to internal documents related to then-Director Hinman's June 14, 2018 speech." The conference call is slated for Courtroom 23B, Daniel P. Moynihan Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, New York.

Earlier, the SEC, in its persistent bid to prevent the release of the Hinman emails about the famous Ethereum speech, in which the former SEC official declared that Ether was not security, had submitted motions citing attorney-client privilege.

The SEC asserts that the privilege applies because these documents reflected confidential communications between Hinman and SEC attorneys. Ripple, in its response to the SEC's opposition, however, claims that the documents may not be protected by this privilege as the agency claims, stating several reasons.

In recent updates also shared on the Ripple v. SEC case, "The SEC has filed its opposition to the Ripple Defendants' Motion challenging the SEC’s Responses to the Defendants’ Fourth Set of Requests for Admissions, claiming that it has fairly and substantively responded to the requests at issue."

XRP marks 10th birthday

XRP Ledger first launched in June 2012 and continues to run without a hitch or a glitch. As reported earlier, Apex, a true Node-as-a-Service provider, announced it is currently building a bridge from Avalanche to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which is scheduled to go live by the end of August 2022.

Apex Bridge will allow XRP tokens to be transferred from XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Avalanche and other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks.