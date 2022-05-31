XRP Ledger Reaches Historic Milestone; XRPL-Avalanche Bridge to Go Live in August

News
Tue, 05/31/2022 - 13:09
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP Ledger hits historic milestone at 72 millionth ledger
XRP Ledger Reaches Historic Milestone; XRPL-Avalanche Bridge to Go Live in August
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As shared by XRPScan, the XRP Ledger has reached a historic milestone as it has successfully closed the 72 millionth ledger. XRP Ledger is a decentralized public blockchain whose use cases span micropayments, NFTs, DeFi, CBDCs and others.

Currently, over 150 validators are active on the ledger, operated by universities, exchanges, businesses and individuals. XRPL uses a consensus protocol that ensures the blockchain becomes more decentralized over time as the validator pool grows.

XRPL-Avalanche bridge to go live in August

In a recent announcement, Apex, a true Node-as-a-Service provider, says it is building a fully insured bridge from Avalanche to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which is scheduled to go live by the end of August 2022. Apex Bridge will allow XRP tokens to be transferred from the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Avalanche and other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks.

Once the bridge is deployed, Apex will be opening up Wrapped XRP (wXRP) on ApexSwap, a first in the Avalanche ecosystem.

This comes as Multichain announced support for XRP Ledger (XRPL) in March, allowing a cross-chain connection with EVM and non-EVM compatible blockchains. Hundreds of thousands of DeFi users will be able to easily transfer assets between the XRP Ledger and other blockchains.

Through this, Multichain will facilitate the cross-chain transfer of XRP, XRP Ledger's native digital asset, with Ripple's technical aid, thanks to its integration with XRP Ledger. Moreover, assets like ETH, MATIC, AVAX, FTM, USDT, USDC, FRAX and others will flow directly to the XRP Ledger.

#Ripple News #XRP #Avalanche News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB Founder Leaves Social Media, BabyDoge Holder Count Reaches New ATH, ADA Spikes 12%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/31/2022 - 16:08
SHIB Founder Leaves Social Media, BabyDoge Holder Count Reaches New ATH, ADA Spikes 12%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Investor Who Shorted Enron Early Is Betting Against Coinbase
05/31/2022 - 16:08
Investor Who Shorted Enron Early Is Betting Against Coinbase
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 31
05/31/2022 - 15:43
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk