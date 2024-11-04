    XRP in Green After Bullish Signal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Meanwhile, Bitcoin is approaching the $70,000 level
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 6:13
    XRP in Green After Bullish Signal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the Ripple-affiliated token, is currently trading in the green after recording a bullish pattern.  

    Advertisement

    According to the 100eyes Crypto Scanner, a service that provides alerts based on technical analysis, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization recently recorded a bullish divergence. This means that the relative strength index (RSI) made a higher low despite the price logging a lower low on the four-hour chart. This shows that bearish momentum is apparently waning. 

    The cryptocurrency has managed to reclaim the make-it-or-break-it $0.50 level after previously dipping to an intraday low of $0.49. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Why Does XRP Price Fail to Rally?
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 14:00
    Why Does XRP Price Fail to Rally?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    HOT Stories
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?
    Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Drama Takes Unexpected Turn

    The controversial token has moved in tandem with Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap recently reclaimed the $69,000 level. 

    As reported by U.Today, XRP gained some ground against Bitcoin during the third quarter, according to Ripple's latest report.

    Last month, the cryptocurrency experienced a sharp sell-off due to the SEC's decision to appeal the Ripple case. However, it ended up being rather short. 

    Related
    Ripple CEO on XRP: Institutional Interest Stays High
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 16:00
    Ripple CEO on XRP: Institutional Interest Stays High
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While the SEC appeal is undoubtedly bad news for Ripple, the agency has revealed that it will not try to argue that the XRP token itself is a security. 

    This means that XRP continues to boasts legal clarity alongside Bitcoin, which has been repeatedly recognized as a commodity by the SEC. 

    Moreover, the Ripple-affiliated token is breaking further into mainstream finance with multiple spot ETF filings in the US. 

    As reported by U.Today, a recent ETF filing by 21Shares explicitly stated that XRP was not a security. However, XRP potentially being classified as a security in the future was listed among possible risk factors.  

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 5:13
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 4, 2024 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP in Green After Bullish Signal
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD