Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Issues 'Say Hello to RLUSD' Post With Access to RLUSD Whitepaper

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple publishes RLUSD-related post after releasing stablecoin at end of last year
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 12:44
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple Issues 'Say Hello to RLUSD' Post With Access to RLUSD Whitepaper
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple, the San Francisco-based blockchain behemoth, which operates the currently third largest cryptocurrency XRP, has issued a tweet that highlights the recent official release of the company’s new product RLUSD and shares details of it, as well as access to the whitepaper.

    "Say hello to Ripple USD"

    In the aforementioned Ripple post, the company invited the crypto community to “say hello to Ripple USD” — a product “backed by over 10 years of on-chain experience.” The post also contains a link leading the Ripple website where anyone can gain access to the RLUSD whitepaper.

    The RLUSD page on Ripple’s website says that the company’s new product offers payments in real-time and seamless fiat to RLUSD stablecoin on/off ramps. It allows holding, buying and trading tokenized USD using the new stablecoin that lives up to high standards and backed by cash reserves, Treasuries and similar cash equivalents.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Issues Crypto Tax Pepe Frog Post: Details
    XRP Flips Tether (USDT) as Third Largest Crypto
    Bitcoin Hashrate Briefly Reaches Zetahash Per Second
    Mind-Blowing XRP Recovery: $3 Target Again? Solana (SOL) on Verge of Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) About to Get Tested

    RLUSD whitepaper revealed by Ripple

    The stablecoin was issued both on the Ethereum blockchain and XRP Ledger after several months’ testing, which started in August and ended in December. According to the whitepaper that is accessible on the website, the RLUSD stablecoin offers high speed and low-cost transactions, along with high scalability on XRP Ledger — the latter allows conducting more than 1,500 transactions per second.

    Advertisement

    Ripple plans to utilize RLUSD as part of the company’s cross-border payments platform that shovels the equivalents of billions of U.S. dollars. The whitepaper says that Ripple created RLUSD mainly keeping in mind “cross-border payments and institutional adoption,” however, the document stresses that it is suitable for many other integrations as well.

    Related
    First Huge 500,000,000 XRP Transfer in 2025 Occurs — What's Happening?
    Wed, 01/01/2025 - 12:47
    First Huge 500,000,000 XRP Transfer in 2025 Occurs — What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple receives 300 million XRP from anonymous sender

    On Jan. 1, popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert spotted two large XRP transfers. The first one carried 500,000,000, while the second one moved 300,000,000 XRP.

    Whale Alert stated that the half billion XRP worth slightly more than $1 billion was released from escrow. Traditionally, on the first day of each month, 1 billion XRP are released from escrow by Ripple crypto juggernaut. However, no additional data was shared by the aforesaid source.

    As for the second transaction, Ripple received 300,000,000 XRP from an anonymous wallet. Details shared by Whale Alert show that the sender’s address belongs to Ripple.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 3, 2025 - 12:33
    Almost $400 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Transactions: Who Involved?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 3, 2025 - 12:13
    Dogecoin Whales Shuffle $23 Billion DOGE in One Day as Price Rebounds
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Issues 'Say Hello to RLUSD' Post With Access to RLUSD Whitepaper
    Almost $400 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Transactions: Who Involved?
    Dogecoin Whales Shuffle $23 Billion DOGE in One Day as Price Rebounds
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD