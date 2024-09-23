    XRP Forms Golden Cross: Could XRP Price Rally Be Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP price trended higher in past week
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 13:55
    XRP Forms Golden Cross: Could XRP Price Rally Be Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, recently formed a golden cross on its short-term charts — a technical indicator that often signals the potential for a price rally. The market is watching closely to see if this development could lead to a significant upward movement in XRP's price.

    Advertisement

    A golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average (usually the 50-period moving average) crosses above a long-term moving average (often the 200-period moving average).

    Article image
    XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    In the case of XRP, the golden cross has emerged on the four-hour chart, which means that the shorter-term momentum has overtaken the long-term.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns
    XRP Fails to Hold Above Key Level. Does It Matter?
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Attempt Fail? Massive XRP Triangle Breakthrough is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Dynamic is Fading
    Bitcoin ETF Options Won't Reduce Volatility, Bitwise Says

    This crossover is generally interpreted as a bullish signal, suggesting that momentum is shifting in favor of buyers and that a price increase could be on the horizon.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin in Epic Price Reversal: Details
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 14:40
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin in Epic Price Reversal: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The XRP price trended higher in the past week as the markets broadly rallied following a jumbo Fed rate cut.

    What's next for XRP's price?

    XRP began to rise after rebounding sharply from lows of $0.50 on Sept. 6. Although the rise was punctuated by minor dips, XRP remained in an upward trend, reaching a high of $0.612 on Sept. 21 before declining.

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.18% in the last 24 hours to $0.587. As it stands, the $0.61-$0.66 range has acted as a psychological barrier in recent months, and a successful breach of this level could trigger additional buying pressure, driving the price higher.

    Related
    Is XRP on Verge of Another 'Golden Cross?'
    Mon, 07/29/2024 - 15:41
    Is XRP on Verge of Another 'Golden Cross?'
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Traders are also eyeing the $0.748 mark as a critical barrier. If XRP can gather enough momentum to break past this key resistance, a significant price surge may follow, potentially taking the seventh-largest digital asset to new yearly highs.

    While the golden cross is a bullish signal, it is essential to consider other factors such as overall market sentiment and broader economic trends that might significantly impact XRP's price.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 13:07
    252 Million XRP in Epic Whale Activity, Is It Enough?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 13:03
    $6.75 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours - Something Big Coming?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 13:55
    XRP Forms Golden Cross: Could XRP Price Rally Be Next?
    XRP News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 13:07
    252 Million XRP in Epic Whale Activity, Is It Enough?
    Ripple NewsXRP News
    article image Mushumir Butt
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 13:03
    $6.75 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours - Something Big Coming?
    Solana NewsSolana
    article image Mushumir Butt
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 12:18
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns
    XRPXRPLRipple NewsXRP News
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 12:04
    Bitcoin Historical Trend Foreshadows Epic Rally in Q4: Details
    Bitcoin
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Forms Golden Cross: Could XRP Price Rally Be Next?
    252 Million XRP in Epic Whale Activity, Is It Enough?
    $6.75 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours - Something Big Coming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD