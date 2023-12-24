Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24

Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect price blast of Cardano (ADA)?
Sun, 24/12/2023 - 16:01
Bulls keep holding the initiative on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 2.24% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 3.52%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bullish as it is on the way to testing the local resistance of $0.6239.

If the daily bar closes around that mark, there is a chance of a breakout to the $0.64 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of ADA is trading sideways as neither side has accumulated enough strength for a further move. This statement is also confirmed by the low volume. All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.60-$0.65 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is returning to the resistance level of $0.6474. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders are likely to see a test of the $0.70-$0.75 area soon.

ADA is trading at $0.6202 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

