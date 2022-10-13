XRP Erases 20% from Recent Gains, Here's What Might Come Next

Thu, 10/13/2022 - 12:43
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Current drop in XRP price might lead to further decline
XRP Erases 20% from Recent Gains, Here's What Might Come Next
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto market saw another selling bout as investors awaited the U.S. consumer price index data on Thursday, which is expected to remain persistently high. At the time of publication, XRP was changing hands at $0.45, down 6.4% in the last 24 hours, per CoinGecko data.

According to Labor Department data released on Wednesday, the U.S. producer price index for final demand was up 0.4% from August, marking the first gain in three months, and was up 8.5% from a year ago. In September, the core PPI gained 0.3%, moving up 7.2% from the previous 12 months.

After topping $0.548 on Oct. 9, XRP started its decline as investors took profit. Taken from highs of $0.548 to today's intraday low of $0.44, XRP has shed nearly 20% of recent gains.

Related
XRP Might Be in Serious Trouble as Ominous Signal Appears on Chart: Details

According to crypto analyst Ali, the current drop in the XRP price might lead to a further decline to as low as $0.39. According to the analyst, TD Sequential indicated a sell signal for XRP, suggesting a further price drop to $0.42 or even $0.39.

Related
XRP: Important Signal Flashes on Price but Looks To Make XRP Stronger

The last time the XRP price presented a sell signal on the TD sequential was on Sept. 24, which was reported by U.Today. Subsequently, the XRP price declined nearly 25%, going from the Sept. 23 high of $0.558 to the Sept. 28 low of $0.417 before the price recovered.

On the other hand, a recovery from the current dip might lead to a retest of the $0.50 level once more. The RSI at the 50 neutral levels might suggest consolidation or range trading in the near term before the price makes a major move.

XRP still up 27.3% in last 30 days

According to CoinGecko data, XRP has gained 27.3% in the last 30 days, ranking one of the top gainers in this timeframe. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 16% and 27.3%, respectively.

In the ongoing lawsuit, Ripple partner I-Remit has formally filed its Amicus Brief in Support of the Ripple Defendants' Motion for Summary Judgment after gaining approval from the court.

#XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 13
10/13/2022 - 14:11
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Peter Schiff Accuses Grayscale of Ruse Following Company's Lawsuit Against SEC
10/13/2022 - 13:55
Peter Schiff Accuses Grayscale of Ruse Following Company's Lawsuit Against SEC
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Eternity Game Reaches Massive Milestone One Week After Launch
10/13/2022 - 13:32
Shiba Eternity Game Reaches Massive Milestone One Week After Launch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan