Advertisement
AD

    XRP Death Cross Might Be Inevitable Now

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP death cross is more than real right now, as asset's value drops significantly
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 8:35
    XRP Death Cross Might Be Inevitable Now
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Since XRP is getting close to a possible death cross, a very bearish signal where shorter-term EMAs cross below longer-term EMAs, the asset may be in grave danger of a bear market. This pattern usually signifies a loss of momentum and raises the possibility of additional declines. The EMAs have begun to converge toward a bearish cross, as the chart illustrates.

    Advertisement

    XRP may experience a more severe correction if this death cross comes to pass. Even though an ascending trendline is offering short-term support, XRP is not demonstrating much ability to sustain strong bullish momentum, making the current price action already unstable. But the upward trendline at the $0.50 mark does not appear to be providing enough support to stop the current downward trend. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP has put this level of support to the test several times, and each time, it loses strength. It is unlikely to stop a bearish breakout in the event of a death cross, but it might slow down the decline. The current trendline and $0.49 are important support levels to keep an eye on. Stronger buying interest in XRP could be observed at $0.45, a more significant support level below that. If the bearish pressure continues, $0.42 would be the next crucial level.

    HOT Stories
    Here's What Ripple Is Appealing in SEC Case
    Microsoft Board Snubs Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) Could Be Ready for $200, Third Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Drive to Cause 30% Surge? Has New Ethereum (ETH) Bull Run Just Formed?
    Bitcoin Suddenly Hits $68K as Whale Holdings Reach Record High

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Could Be Ready for $200, Third Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Drive to Cause 30% Surge? Has New Ethereum (ETH) Bull Run Just Formed?
    Fri, 10/25/2024 - 00:01
    Solana (SOL) Could Be Ready for $200, Third Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Drive to Cause 30% Surge? Has New Ethereum (ETH) Bull Run Just Formed?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
     

    Advertisement

    If XRP drops below this range, it may become even more vulnerable and more likely to retrace further. The low volume and declining buyer activity, as evidenced by the lack of significant upward price movement, further support the bearish outlook.

    A sudden increase in selling pressure could cause the asset to decline if the death cross materializes. Although the technical picture currently leans strongly toward bearishness, investors may watch for these crucial levels to see if XRP can hold its ground.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 8:15
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 65,529%, Here's How Much SHIB Set on Fire
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 8:14
    Here's What Ripple Is Appealing in SEC Case
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZK Hub Bangkok to Host the Leading Experts in Zero-Knowledge
    Almost 200 Participants Grace European Gaming Congress 2024, as Organizers Already Plan Warsaw Return
    Blockchain Life 2024 Gathered the Leaders of the Crypto Community From 120 Countries in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Death Cross Might Be Inevitable Now
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 65,529%, Here's How Much SHIB Set on Fire
    Here's What Ripple Is Appealing in SEC Case
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD