XRP Breakout Might Happen in Two Days, MicroStrategy Has 90% Chance of Being Added to Nasdaq 100, Bitcoin Miners' Revenue Hit $71 Billion in Epic Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

XRP breakout might happen in two days: Key pattern to watch

XRP's price chart reveals an interesting setup , as the asset is trading hands within a descending price channel, suggesting a potential breakout on the horizon. Following a parabolic rise, the asset is in a consolidation phase, with its price maintaining higher lows and demonstrating resilience close to the $2.30 support level, which indicates bullish momentum. The consistent trading volume and a relative strength index hovering around overbought levels further affirm XRP's fundamental strength despite recent declines. The upper boundary of the descending channel, currently at $2.50, is a critical level to monitor, as a decisive break above it could propel XRP back to previous highs. If XRP fails to break out, there could be another chance for accumulation should a retest of the lower support level near $2 or the 26 EMA occur. If a breakout takes place, the next target might be $2.80, and then the psychological barrier at $3. As XRP approaches the peak of the descending channel, the next 48 hours will be critical. A resolution of the current pattern is likely to lead to a continuation of the trend, especially if trading volume stays strong.

MicroStrategy has 90% chance of being added to Nasdaq 100

According to estimates from Polymarket bettors, the likelihood of MicroStrategy being added to the Nasdaq 100 index is currently at 90%. In addition to MicroStrategy, it is anticipated that Axon Enterprise, a safety technology firm, and Palantir Technologies, a data analytics platform, will also be included in the Nasdaq 100 index. Conversely, information technology company Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna are on track to be removed from the index. MicroStrategy's stock has surged by 500% year-to-date, with its market capitalization exceeding $100 billion. The company recently made another massive Bitcoin purchase of $2.1 billion; now MicroStrategy's BTC holdings stand at $42 billion. A decision regarding MicroStrategy's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index is anticipated today, Dec. 13.

Bitcoin miners' revenue hit $71 billion in epic milestone