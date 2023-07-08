XRP, ADA Prices Have High Chances of Rebounding, Santiment Says, Here's Why

Sat, 07/08/2023 - 07:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
Latest report shows how leading coins XRP and ADA may increase in price soon after recent sell-off
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Popular on-chain data aggregator Santiment has posted a tweet, showing that XRP and ADA have high chances to rebound soon after a recent sell-off that hit the whole cryptocurrency market.

According to the data shared by Santiment, many cryptocurrencies are being sold at a loss now after the high profit taking that hit the market last week. XRP and ADA are among them. However, since these two cryptos are being sold off more than others at low prices, the chances of rebounding for XRP and ADA are growing to become high.

ADA market performance

A week ago, on Friday, ADA printed a massive red candle on the hourly chart, falling 6.83%. After rebounding a little within the next several days, it has dropped 3.27% since June 5. In total, the price fall since last Friday constitutes 4.43%.

At the time of writing this article, Cardano's native coin is changing hands at $0.285 on the Binance exchange.

Image via TradingView

Related
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Dropping Below $30,000

XRP price decline

The Ripple-affiliated digital currency XRP has fallen harder than Cardano since last week. The fall began after a 4.72% rise on Sunday, July 2. However, after that by Wednesday, XRP first shed 3.62% and then the decline continued, the coin lost nearly 2% by now. The total price decrease since July 2 has been 5.49% as the coin is trading at $0.4667 at the moment on Binance.

Image via TradingView

At the moment, both ADA and XRP are showing signs of recovery.

article image
