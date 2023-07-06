Solana (SOL) Price Shows Impressive Rise as It Is 'On +35% Heater': Santiment

Thu, 07/06/2023 - 12:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent report unveils what may have driven SOL to its recent gains of +35%
Solana (SOL) Price Shows Impressive Rise as It Is 'On +35% Heater': Santiment
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to a recent report published by Santiment on-chain data agency, several factors have propelled Solana's native token, SOL, to surge more than 34% over the past three weeks.

The report states that SOL has begun to put up a substantial rise for the first time since April, even though this comes nowhere near the staggering 250% rise demonstrated by the coin in 2021 with a high level of developer activity.

SOL is 'on +35% heater'

The report believes that SOL has hardly been impacted by the recent Bitcoin ETF events that occurred in mid-June. However, the reason that may stand behind the massive price increase is likely to be the big rise in Solana's social sentiment spotted earlier today on Reddit.

Aside from that, SOL's funding rate on Binance and DyDx showed very short jumps a month ago. Even if short positions are not liquidated, they can still have an effect on the price, per the Santiment report; however, the chances of any big rises become considerably lower.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Soars to 13-Month High: Possible Reasons

SOL, ADA, MATIC delisted as securities

Overall, Solana social activity has remained pretty low since the start of the year. Besides, SOL, ADA and MATIC have recently been delisted by Revolut digital bank, Robinhood, eToro and Bakkt for U.S. users.

The reason for the removal of these tokens by the company is the recent statement of the U.S. SEC saying that these coins are securities.

Despite the delisting, the prices of these coins did not go down when it happened a week ago. On the contrary, SOL put up a 5% price rise.

#Solana
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Maker (MKR) Almost Doubled in 30 Days: Reasons
07/06/2023 - 15:35
Maker (MKR) Almost Doubled in 30 Days: Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Litecoin (LTC) up 18%, Here Is Obvious Trigger
07/06/2023 - 15:20
Litecoin (LTC) up 18%, Here Is Obvious Trigger
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Taylor Swift's $100 Million FTX "Trouble" Exposed
07/06/2023 - 15:16
Taylor Swift's $100 Million FTX "Trouble" Exposed
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya