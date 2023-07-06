Solana (SOL) Price Shows Impressive Rise as It Is 'On +35% Heater': Santiment

Recent report unveils what may have driven SOL to its recent gains of +35%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a recent report published by Santiment on-chain data agency, several factors have propelled Solana's native token, SOL, to surge more than 34% over the past three weeks.

The report states that SOL has begun to put up a substantial rise for the first time since April, even though this comes nowhere near the staggering 250% rise demonstrated by the coin in 2021 with a high level of developer activity.

SOL is 'on +35% heater'

The report believes that SOL has hardly been impacted by the recent Bitcoin ETF events that occurred in mid-June. However, the reason that may stand behind the massive price increase is likely to be the big rise in Solana's social sentiment spotted earlier today on Reddit.

Aside from that, SOL's funding rate on Binance and DyDx showed very short jumps a month ago. Even if short positions are not liquidated, they can still have an effect on the price, per the Santiment report; however, the chances of any big rises become considerably lower.

SOL, ADA, MATIC delisted as securities

Overall, Solana social activity has remained pretty low since the start of the year. Besides, SOL, ADA and MATIC have recently been delisted by Revolut digital bank, Robinhood, eToro and Bakkt for U.S. users.

The reason for the removal of these tokens by the company is the recent statement of the U.S. SEC saying that these coins are securities.

Despite the delisting, the prices of these coins did not go down when it happened a week ago. On the contrary, SOL put up a 5% price rise.