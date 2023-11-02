What Is Behind PancakeSwap's 28% Rally Today?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

PancakeSwap (CAKE), the dominant decentralized exchange (DEX) platform on the Binance Smart Chain, appears to be back on track, with a parabolic price surge. At the time of writing, the altcoin is up by 28%, with its price changing hands at $1.55. By the current outlook, PancakeSwap has soared in a parabolic manner to its highest price level in the past month.

CAKE 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

PancakeSwap is typically not a high flier when it comes to potential price resurgence. However, three prominent announcements triggered the massive buy-up being recorded at the moment.

First, the DEX protocol announced that it has completed the last round of revenue distribution to its staking program participants. Though the CAKE involved in this distribution is pegged at just 13,977 units, it underscores how functional the DEX is in terms of attracting external community participation.

Secondly, PancakeSwap announced the listing of USDⓈ-M CAKE Perpetual Contract on Binance Exchange. This listing is considered a big deal based on the size of the Binance community and the exposure the listing will grant to CAKE moving forward.

Besides these updates, PancakeSwap also confirmed that its DEX across the V1, V2 and V3 protocols has recorded a trading volume worth $600 billion. This is a testament to retail activities, and it complements the 799.16% jump in daily volume to $127,353,502.

PancakeSwap and sustainability goals

As the pioneering DEX on Binance Smart Chain, PancakeSwap has shown it is committed to sustainable growth over the years. The protocol has an active CAKE burn program as it eyes a deflationary push amid uncertain market conditions.

One of its key growth markers is the consistent uptick in trading volume. Per its design, PancakeSwap is a venue where most DeFi traders go to swap their tokens, presenting an alternative to Uniswap, whose adoption is often marred by excessively high network fees.

With PancakeSwap remaining sustainable in its offering, the growth appears largely unsurprising to those following its performance.