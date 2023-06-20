Whales Move 21 Billion SHIB to Top Exchange After 10% Weekly Price Surge

Tue, 06/20/2023 - 14:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Astounding amount of Shiba Inu meme coins transferred to Binance exchange
Whales Move 21 Billion SHIB to Top Exchange After 10% Weekly Price Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Data provided by Etherscan shows that over the past hour, whales have transferred more than two tens of billions of Shiba Inu. Almost all of this SHIB was sent to the largest crypto exchange, Binance, presumably to conduct sell-offs.

In total, 21 billion SHIB is the equivalent of $149,940 at the present exchange rate.

The staggering amount of meme coins was shoveled to Binance in two stashes – 10,891,899,999,999 SHIB and 2,000,000,000 SHIB. They landed in the Binance 14 address linked to the platform.

The third transaction, which carried 2,499,600,000 SHIB, was made from one anonymous wallet to another.

SHIBwhalesBinance_anon00efruiheiuSHIB
Image via Etherscan

Earlier this week, whales transferred 28 billion Shiba Inu. A large part of that amount was sent to Binance and Coinbase wallets, likely to be sold as well.

Millions of SHIB getting burned

According to data from the Shibburn website, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has been in decline over the last 24 hours. Within that period, various members of the SHIB army managed to kick 11,996,642 SHIB out of circulation.

This was not much more than was burned by Monday morning, thus, the burn rate is only up 10.12%. The two largest burn transactions here carried 9,942,302 SHIB and 2,038,923 SHIB – the very last and very first ones on the list of burn transfers so far.

That was a substantial drop in the burn rate compared to June 19; on that day, per Shibburn, it soared to the 1,028% level, with 15,487,160 Shiba Inu tokens removed from the circulating supply.

Related
28 Billion SHIB Shifted to Top Exchanges After SHIB's Recent Price Move

SHIB soars 10% on weekly basis

Since Wednesday, June 15, last week, the price of the second most popular meme token, Shiba Inu, has demonstrated a rise of 10.40%, going up from $0.00000648 to the $0.00000715 level, where it is trading at the time of writing.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Binance #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple v. SEC: Law Veteran Breaks Down Anti-XRP Conspiracy Theory
06/20/2023 - 14:23
Ripple v. SEC: Law Veteran Breaks Down Anti-XRP Conspiracy Theory
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here's Cristiano Ronaldo's Take on Binance CEO Playing Professional Soccer
06/20/2023 - 14:07
Here's Cristiano Ronaldo's Take on Binance CEO Playing Professional Soccer
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Completes Rare Chart Pattern: Details
06/20/2023 - 13:29
Bitcoin (BTC) Completes Rare Chart Pattern: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide