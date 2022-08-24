Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio

Wed, 08/24/2022 - 15:02
article image
Yuri Molchan
Large investors in Ethereum chain have gotten rid of massive portion of Shiba Inu
Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data shared by WhaleStats on-chain data platform focused on wallets on various chains, several hours ago today, the biggest whales on Ethereum blockchain sold a massive amount of Shiba Inu tokens – nearly 3 trillion in total.

$37.3 million SHIB destroyed

The wallet tracking company showed that over the past several hours, whales' SHIB bags have become drastically smaller, going down to merely $119,787,272 from the previous $157 million. Thus, they have sold a total of 2,836,501,901,140 Shiba Inu.

Related
Bakkt and Sullivan Bank Join Forces to Provide Crypto Trading to Clients

Now, SHIB has been pushed down to fifth place on the top ten list of whales' crypto riches. The canine coin now constitutes 1.92% of these investors' portfolio versus 5.29% earlier today.

Shibsoldbywhales_00eofunwe9uijdks0
Image via WhaleStats
#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu: This Metric Might Indicate That SHIB Price Is Preparing for "Distinct" Move
08/24/2022 - 15:33
Shiba Inu: This Metric Might Indicate That SHIB Price Is Preparing for "Distinct" Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image You Can Now Get $1 Million for Finding Bug in Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
08/24/2022 - 14:46
You Can Now Get $1 Million for Finding Bug in Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Arthur Hayes Explains Why He Is Still Bullish on Ethereum and Defines New Bitcoin Role
08/24/2022 - 14:38
Arthur Hayes Explains Why He Is Still Bullish on Ethereum and Defines New Bitcoin Role
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev