Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio

According to data shared by WhaleStats on-chain data platform focused on wallets on various chains, several hours ago today, the biggest whales on Ethereum blockchain sold a massive amount of Shiba Inu tokens – nearly 3 trillion in total.
$37.3 million SHIB destroyed
The wallet tracking company showed that over the past several hours, whales' SHIB bags have become drastically smaller, going down to merely $119,787,272 from the previous $157 million. Thus, they have sold a total of 2,836,501,901,140 Shiba Inu.
Now, SHIB has been pushed down to fifth place on the top ten list of whales' crypto riches. The canine coin now constitutes 1.92% of these investors' portfolio versus 5.29% earlier today.