1.4 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales Overnight as SHIB Drops to 4th Place Among Holdings

Tue, 08/23/2022 - 11:12
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent dump of massive amount of Shiba Inu has pushed this meme cryptocurrency lower on top 10 list of holdings
1.4 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales Overnight as SHIB Drops to 4th Place Among Holdings
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

WhaleStats on-chain data platform, focused on analysing several major blockchains, including Ethereum, BSC and Polygon, has tweeted that the trendy canine coin SHIB has slumped to fourth place on the top ten scale of assets held by the largest whales on Ethereum.

It happened after the whales decided to get rid of some of their SHIB holdings and sold nearly 1.5 trillion of these meme tokens.

1.4 trillion SHIB dumped on market

As per data from the WhaleStats website, the amount of Shiba Inu held by the largest 100 ETH investors has significantly shrunk overnight. On Monday, as covered by U.Today earlier, these whales held $159,673,102 worth of Shib.

At the time of this writing, their wallets contain $140,264,215 in Shiba Inu. The difference in SHIB constitutes a total of 1,444,866,920,152 coins. This is how much they sold after SHIB demonstrated a small rise by nearly 3%. However, this tiny rise is enough for fixing profit from selling a massive amount of coins.

Also, the canine token has slumped from 3rd place to 5th. Shib now comprises 3.05% of their portfolio.

SHIBwhales_89wef0dshiow90ru9eigf
Image via WhaleStats

On Monday, they also cut their bags by 409.5 billion Shiba Inu, down to $159,673,102, thus selling $5.3 million worth of it. This time, they have sold $19.4 million of this canine coin.

Related
Peter Schiff Expects Bitcoin Price to Dump Soon, Here's Why

David Gokhshtein hopes SHIB will hit $0.01

Less than a week ago, David Gokhshtein, CEO of PAC Protocol, founder of the media platform named after himself and former U.S. congressional candidate, tweeted that he hoped Shiba Inu would reach the $0.01 level soon.

Gokhshtein has been bullish on SHIB and supportive of it throughout the year, lavishly posting tweets on this meme cryptocurrency.

In particular, one of his recent tweets stated that SHIB looks ready to make another move forward. This tweet occurred on Aug. 17, before Shib's rally and its results were annihilated and the price returned to the level before the rise. On Aug. 14, Shiba Inu soared by more than 37%, hitting $0.00001746.

At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001307, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image This Bitcoin Indicator Flashes Once Again; Will BTC Price Weakness Continue?
08/23/2022 - 14:49
This Bitcoin Indicator Flashes Once Again; Will BTC Price Weakness Continue?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Launches Zero-Fee Trading for Ethereum (ETH)
08/23/2022 - 14:38
Binance Launches Zero-Fee Trading for Ethereum (ETH)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Undiscovered Price Potential: Crypto Market Review, August 23
08/23/2022 - 14:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Undiscovered Price Potential: Crypto Market Review, August 23
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan