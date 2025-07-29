WeWake (WAKE) Pre-Sale Enters New Phase as More Crypto Developments Announced

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

PayPal is extending its role in the crypto space with a new feature designed to make crypto spending easier. PayPal’s Pay With Crypto allows users to use digital currencies at millions of online checkouts. As PayPal pushes forward with crypto integration, WeWake is rapidly gaining attention with its walletless, gasless blockchain and growing presale momentum. The project promises instant onboarding and has just released its official whitepaper.

PayPal rolls out crypto payments for global checkout

PayPal has officially launched its Pay With Crypto feature, allowing users to spend digital assets directly during online checkout. Supported cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a wide range of others. When customers select crypto as their payment method, PayPal instantly converts the coins into local currency for the merchant.

The company says this process allows near-instant settlement and helps reduce transaction fees by up to 90%. PayPal also stated that sellers do not need to manage crypto wallets or deal with price fluctuations, since they receive payments in traditional currency. According to CEO Alex Chriss, the goal is to support businesses of all sizes by making international payments simpler and more affordable.

This move follows PayPal's earlier partnerships, including a collaboration with Coinbase to promote crypto usage and stablecoin rewards. The Pay With Crypto feature is being introduced first to US users, with a global expansion planned in stages. PayPal also confirmed that crypto will now appear as a checkout option alongside credit cards and bank accounts for eligible customers.

WeWake’s walletless model gains traction amid presale surge

As PayPal works to bring crypto into everyday use, WeWake is addressing one of the biggest hurdles for new users—onboarding. WeWake is building a Layer 2 blockchain that removes the need for wallets, seed phrases, or gas payments. It allows users to log in using Google, Telegram, or email and creates smart wallets automatically.

The platform uses zk-rollup scaling and ERC-4337 smart contract wallets, supported by a built-in Paymaster system. These components allow dApps to sponsor gas fees, so users can interact with applications without needing ETH or complex tools. The system is designed to bring Web3 experiences to everyday users with just a few clicks.

WeWake has now launched its crypto presale and released its whitepaper . The presale aims to fund infrastructure and reward early participants. Users who join early will get access to features like staking rewards, fee discounts, and governance tools. Developers can also request SDK access to begin integrating walletless onboarding into their platforms.

WeWake roadmap and tokenomics support long-term growth

The WeWake team has published a full development roadmap, starting with product development in Q4 2025. This includes the creation of its zk-rollup architecture, ERC-4337 wallet integration, and Paymaster logic. A public testnet will launch in Q1 2026, with mainnet deployment planned for Q2 2026.

The roadmap also outlines SDK rollout, Telegram app support, NFT minting tools, and partner integrations with Web2 platforms. The team expects to launch its mainnet by Q3 2026, including a gasless Paymaster API and ecosystem grants for dApps and retail DeFi applications. Listing on centralized and decentralized exchanges is also scheduled during this period.

WeWake’s total token supply is 308,726,951 WAKE tokens. The tokenomics allocation includes 32% for the presale, 14% for ecosystem incentives, and 12% for treasury and governance. Other allocations cover staking emissions, liquidity, marketing, and a strategic reserve. Token holders will also have access to platform governance, staking benefits, and cashback rewards.