We Finally Know Who Owns $69 million Beeple NFT

News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 18:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The owner of the Beeple NFT predicts that it could be worth over $1 billion
We Finally Know Who Owns $69 million Beeple NFT
Cover image via onlineonly.christies.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The mysterious person who managed to outbid Tron founder Justin Sun to become the proud owner of the “The First 5000 Days” non-fungible token created by graphic designed Mike Winkelmann (a.k.a. Beeple) is MetaKovan, the pseudonymous founder of NFT fund Metapurse, according to an announcement posted by the Christie’s auction house. 

On March 11, Beeple's digital artwork was sold for a record-shattering $69.3 million. Notably, the initial bid was only $100. 

6772
Image by onlineonly.christies.com

The most expensive JPG file in history is a combination of 5,000 artworks that were created by the Wisconsin native over the span of over 13 years.

Related
Member of French Parliament Signs Petition That Urges Central Bank to Adopt Bitcoin

In a tweet, Sun claimed that he was outbid in the final seconds of the two-week auction by a mere $250,000. 

The Beeple NFT could be worth over $1 billion 

MetaKovan—whose real identity remains unknown—claims that his NFT is the most valuable artwork of this generation, predicting that it could be worth over $1 billion one day: 

When you think of high-valued NFTs, this one is going to be pretty hard to beat. And here's why - it represents 13 years of everyday work. Techniques are replicable and skill is surpassable, but the only thing you can't hack digitally is time. This is the crown jewel, the most valuable piece of art for this generation. It is worth $1 billion.    

Twobadour, the steward of Metapurse who works with MetaKovan, told CNBC that the artwork could be tokenized in the future, but making money is not their main priority.         

#Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRPL-Fork-Based DeFi Flare Finance Launches Oracles, Announces Wallet Giveaway
News
03/06/2021 - 14:21

XRPL-Fork-Based DeFi Flare Finance Launches Oracles, Announces Wallet Giveaway
Vladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin Is Accelerating in Replacing Gold as Store of Value: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
News
03/08/2021 - 14:31

Bitcoin Is Accelerating in Replacing Gold as Store of Value: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
Yuri Molchan
article image Cryptocurrencies Have Use Cases, Gold Does Not: President Clinton's Former Advisor
News
03/09/2021 - 15:11

Cryptocurrencies Have Use Cases, Gold Does Not: President Clinton's Former Advisor
Yuri Molchan