Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Blockchain Metis Kickstarts $5 Million DeFi Incentive Initiative

Tue, 09/19/2023 - 17:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Metis, high-performance L2 blockchain on Ethereum (ETH), launches Metis Journey, massive program for DeFi enthusiasts
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Blockchain Metis Kickstarts $5 Million DeFi Incentive Initiative
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The team of Metis, a new-gen L2 scaling platform for Ethereum (ETH), announces a large-scale incentive program designed to reward users of Metis-based dApps for their contributions.

Metis launches massive Metis Journey incentive program

Metis Journey, a $5 million incentive program for dApps on Metis blockchain, kicks off today, Sept. 19, 2023. The program is organized by Metis blockchain and is set to attract new users to Metis' decentralized applications, an official statement by Metis representatives says.

Metis starts the initiative from blue-chip DeFi protocol Aave v3. It allocated 100,000 METIS tokens to reward the liquidity providers who inject all assets available to Aave users on Metis. That said, participants of MetisDAO (METIS) Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and Dai (DAI) liqiuidity pools will benefit from Metis Journey.

The team of Metis highlights the importance of this launch for the progress of its ecosystem of dApps and the entire Ethereum L2 ecosystem in terms of technology, economics and adoption:

For our dedicated Metis community, this represents a remarkable opportunity, as our ecosystem gears up for an exciting expansion phase. It signifies a pivotal milestone in the evolution of Metis, opening doors to an array of innovative developments. Aave shares our enthusiasm for showcasing the capabilities of Layer 2 technology and ushering more users into the Web3 space, adding depth and significance to this collaboration.

As U.Today covered in its review, Metis is among the most promising L2 solutions on Ethereum (ETH) regarding security, transactional capacity and resource efficiency.

New dApps and retroactive funding programs to come

After launching an initiative for Aave v3 users, Metis is going to run similar programs for other promising dApps, including the likes of Hummus, Stargate, Synapse and Unimaia.

Across all mentioned applications, the campaign will be focused on regular users who contribute liquidity, engage in trading and actively participate in the Metis ecosystem.

The team of Metis is going to launch more incentive campaigns to boost the growth of its community of decentralized applications (dApps) of various types.

#AAVE News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Crypto Wallet Provider Issues Alert to ETH, Polygon Holders
09/19/2023 - 16:30
Crypto Wallet Provider Issues Alert to ETH, Polygon Holders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 19
09/19/2023 - 16:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Partner Welly's Boasts Major Upgrade, BTC and ETH Whales Playing Waiting Game, Shibarium Set to Hit Big Utility Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/19/2023 - 15:49
SHIB Partner Welly's Boasts Major Upgrade, BTC and ETH Whales Playing Waiting Game, Shibarium Set to Hit Big Utility Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina