Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction About OpenAI's GPT-3 Model

News
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 19:43
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin predicts how text-generating AI is going to impact your programming job
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

What was science fiction a few years ago is now becoming a reality.

In his latest tweet, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin predicts that artificial intelligence is going to build programs instead of humans in the next 10-20 years.

“I can easily see many jobs in the next 10-20 years changing their workflow to ‘human describes, AI builds, human debugs’.”  

Related
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reveals How They Created ‘Big Bang’ of Artificial Intelligence

Taking text generating to a whole new level

The video that caught Vitalik’s attention describes the process of writing a “functioning" React application with the help of GPT-3, the latest text-generation neural network created by San Francisco-based company OpenAI.

GPT-3 boasts 175 bln parameters, a world of difference compared to its predecessor, GPT-2 that only had 1.5 bln of them.   

The language of GPT-3 is capable of meta-learning, meaning that it doesn’t need further training for performing different tasks.

While the gargantuan language model holds a lot of promise for the future of machine learning and humanity in general, some of its use cases can be malicious. 

For instance, it could be used for spreading misinformation or writing bogus essays at college. GPT-3 makes it increasingly difficult to tell AI-generated texts from those written by actual humans.   

Related
Artificial Intelligence Makes It Possible to Create 3D Avatars from One Photo

GPT-3 is “challenging” for Ethereum  

When asked whether GPT-3 can be applied for Ethereum for writing smart contracts with natural language, Buterin replied that it would be “challenging.”  

He went on to explain that any mistakes cannot be afforded in the blockchain space.

“In blockchain environments if it works as expected less than exactly 100% of the time, the exceptions could be very dangerous.”

Back in May, venture capitalist Tim Draper opined that insurance companies that combine smart contracts with AI could be the next big thing.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 days ago

Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Hashrate Just Reached New All-Time High

Alex Dovbnya
News
3 days ago

Texas Man Nabs $1 Mln in PPP Loans to Invest in Cryptocurrency, Faces Federal Charges
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 day ago

Ripple CTO Suggests How Hackers May Have Taken Control of Top Twitter Accounts Without Bribing Twitter Dev
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies